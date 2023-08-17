Home » news » Team Usa Is Getting Used To Fiba Rule Book Ahead Of World Cup The Game Is Totally Different

Team USA is getting used to FIBA rule book ahead of World Cup: ‘The game is totally different’

During Team USA’s first tune-up matches ahead of the World Cup, head coach Steve Kerr has felt the need to call timeouts to explain to the squad how to readjust considering the FIBA rule book. If it was the NBA, there would be no need.

“All this stuff comes into play now,” said the trainer of both the Warriors and the nation’s team. “That’s what these exhibition games are for — for players and coaches.”

In a general sense, the international sport and the NBA are almost the same, except for a slew of differences that should be taking into consideration if the United States plan to bring home the gold by next month. This is why their friendly exhibitions, which end this week in Abu Dhabi, have been so crucial.

“The games,” said Bucks foward Bobby Portis, “are two totally different games.”

Let’s start by stating the biggest differences. First, the matches are shorter, lasting 10 minutes per quarter. Second, the three-point line is also a couple of inches smaller. Third, in FIBA rules players foul out on their fifth, not their sixth like in the NBA. Fourth, there’s no defensive 3-second rule in the World Cup. Fifth, the athletes can’t ask for a timeout to avoid a held-ball situation or a jump ball.

“The physicality is different,” Magic’s Paolo Banchero explained. “You can be physical on defense in terms of redirecting your man, the way you can guard. That’s the biggest thing that stands out. And a 40-minute game, it goes by quicker.

“In the NBA, you can be down 20 in the first quarter and not be worried because you’ve got time. You can ease into the game a little bit. Not here; you want to be going 100 mph from the jump.”

Some US players actually believe these new regulations will help them play better, once they’ve adjusted to them

