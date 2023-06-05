The Chicago Bulls were roughly four minutes away from making the 2023 postseason. However, the team collapsed in the final minutes and the Miami Heat won the #8 seed. Their front office has been discussing important decisions that are looming this off-season. A number of players are looking to get a contract extension. Reports say the Bulls are looking to re-sign Nikola Vucevic to a three-year deal before the offseason officially begins.

Vucevic has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He was traded during the 2020-21 season from the Magic to Chicago and plays a big role for the Bulls. NBA insider Shams Charania reported last week that he’s heard the Bulls and Vuvecic have opened up extension conversations.

A three-year deal for Vucevic would pin him down with the Bulls until he’s 35. The Bulls have no picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Signing their own players and free agents is going to be crucial this offseason. Extending Vucevic would be a step in the right direction.

According to reports from Joe Cowley, is committed to staying with the roster they have. He does not expect the Bulls to make any huge moves in free agency this offseason. Cowley said that Chicago’s front office is still staying with the core they built in 2021.

One of those core pieces is Lonzo Ball whose career is in jeopardy due to a lingering knee injury. Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine are also a part of that core, but the Bulls haven’t seen a full healthy roster in a while. A number of players need to be re-signed this offseason, especially with Ball’s availability for the 2023-24 season in question.

Coby White is a restricted free agent this offseason and Patrick Beverley will be a free agent as well. The top priority for the team at the moment seems to be getting a deal done with Vucevic. After that, they can decide on the others. Signing Vucevic to a three-year deal is a gamble for the Bulls, but the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.