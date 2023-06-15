This past season, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference. They finished with a 40-42 record and did not make the postseason. It’s been rumored that the Bulls are “quietly gauging” Zach LaVine’s value on the market for a potential trade. The two-time all-star will be heading into the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls were reaching out to teams, not the other way around. That makes it more likely that LaVine is getting moved this summer. The Bulls want to get a realistic feel of what LaVine’s value on the market is this summer.

During the 2022-23 season, LaVine had a rough start to the year. He was looking to be selected for his third-straight all-star game, but that did not happen. LaVine was on the outside looking in and will have to try again next season. It might be with Chicago or one of the other 29 teams across the league he could be traded to.

Zach LaVine could be on the move this summer according to recent reports

In 77 games played and started for the Bulls last season, LaVine averaged (24.8) points, (4.5) rebounds, and (4.2) assists. His three-point efficiency was slightly down last season, but his field goal percentage was higher than his career average.

Sources around the league have questioned the Bulls for paying LaVine more than $40 million per season when he hasn’t made an All-NBA team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that borderline all-stars are getting paid like superstars in today’s NBA.

Fischer said that those kinds of players are going to be flooding the market over the next year or two. That is in large part to the new CBA agreement that will start next season. Prohibitive restrictions have been put on the league’s richest teams. A second tax apron will penalize teams that go over that determined number.