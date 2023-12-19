Zach LaVine Reportedly Open to Joining Sacramento Kings

Zach LaVine is the hottest commodity on the trade block this season. The marriage between him and the Chicago Bulls is broken beyond repair, and it is only a matter of time before he is dealt to another squad. Originally, LaVine preferred being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Lakers have shown little interest in the shooting guard’s services. Now, LaVine is reportedly open to potentially joining De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.

“For all the public focus on the prospect of James and Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well. Per league sources, LaVine would be very amendable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate.” Sam Amick

This would create an intriguing star trio of Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and De’Aaron Fox. LaVine’s star power could just be what the team needs to make a deep playoff push.

Zach LaVine Would Not Mind Trade to Sacramento Kings

His Potential Fit With Sacramento

There are certainly some questions about the fit with the Kings if a trade were to happen. Both LaVine and Fox are players who need the ball to play at their highest level. However, with Fox’s and Sabonis’ playmaking, Zach LaVine could possibly adapt into a solid catch and shoot player in Sacramento’s system.

It remains to be seen what a package for Zach LaVine from the Kings would look like. However, they do have plenty of auxiliary players that Chicago could covet to kick off a rebuilding process. Players such as Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and possibly Harrison Barnes would most likely be involved in a trade. If LaVine were to buy into the Kings’ system and allow Fox to be the number one option, then Sacramento’s odds to win the Western Conference would suddenly shift in a positive direction.

Zach LaVine’s Numbers This Season

While the narrative around LaVine has yielded mixed reviews, he has proven he is still a capable player when healthy. Before being sidelined due to inflammation of his right foot, the former Dunk Contest champion was tallying numbers of 21.0 points, 4.9 total rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The two- time All-Star has averaged for his career numbers of 20.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 4.0 total rebounds per game. In terms of shooting, LaVine’s numbers have dipped a bit this season, but he has also been out for the past few games.

So far, LaVine is only shooting 44.3 percent from the field, but this should also increase as the season progresses. His career field goal percentage is 46.4 percent to couple with a career-three-point shooting percentage of 38.2 percent. Zach LaVine has not been great from the three-point arc this year. He’s shot only 33.6 percent from deep, but a change of scenery could also help in that regard. Remember, LaVine still had a 50-point game in a loss earlier this year to the Detroit Pistons. The star talent is still there, but the Chicago Bulls must trade him before it is too late.