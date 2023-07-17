Home » news » The Phoenix Suns Traded Cameron Payne In A Three Team Deal To Acquire Orlandos Bol Bol

The Phoenix Suns traded Cameron Payne in a three-team deal to acquire Orlando’s Bol Bol

Updated 38 mins ago on • 2 min read
Magic wing Bol Bol (quarantine), center Moritz Wagner (suspension) out vs Grizzlies

A week ago, NBA insiders reported that the Phoenix Suns were “frontrunners” to sign Bol Bol. Phoenix has been one of the most active teams this offseason and is serious about upgrading the roster. As of yesterday, the Suns were involved in a three-team trade. They sent Cameron Payne to the Spurs and acquired Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic. 

Along with Payne, the Spurs also got a second-round pick in the deal from the Suns. The Magic sent the Suns three future second-round picks for a 2026 first-round pick swap. All of the details were first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns have made a concerted effort to add more draft picks with how many picks they already owe in the future. Phoenix is serious about cashing in on the championship window they think they currently have. Adding Bol Bol to the roster was one way to do that.


A three-team deal sent Cameron Payne to the Spurs and Bol Bol to the Phoenix Suns

At seven-foot-two, Bol Bol is still one of the most intriguing talents in the NBA. The 2022-23 season was his best statistical year since his rookie year in 2019-20. He played his first three seasons with the Nuggets and was on the Magic last season.

In 70 games played with 33 starts in 2022-23, Bol averaged a career-high (9.1) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (1.2) blocks. His (21.6) minutes per game last season was also the most of his career. Bol’s one season with the Magic proved that he’s capable of an expanded role.

Suns’ head coach Frank Vogel could add Bol Bol to the starting lineup next season if he meets their expectations during training camp. Bol’s 33 games started last season were the most ever in his career. Even if he doesn’t start, Bol can still be effective off the bench like he was for the Magic. His estimated $2.1 million contract is fully guaranteed for next season.

