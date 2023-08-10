Phoenix have announced this week that the team will induct legends Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion into the Suns’ Ring of Honor during the upcoming campaign. This is the Arizona franchise’s highest honor bestowed to players who’ve impacted both the basketball court and the community.

The club’s new owner Mat Ishbia, who is slowly revolutionizing the squad with blockbuster trades and strong investments, was excited to give the announcement.

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” he said. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.”

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements,” the owner added.

According to Ishbia, both players will have their own night of celebration during home games in Phoenix to officialize their inductions into the Ring of Honor. The dates for their ceremonies will be defined in the coming weeks.

Marion, who played a total of 660 regular season matches for the Suns from 1999 to 2008, averaged 18.4 points per contest in that spell. The former star added 10 rebounds, 10.9 steals and 1.4 blocks to his impressive stat line. In franchise history, he ranks fifth in points, second in rebounds, second in steals and third in blocks.

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” said Marion, who earned two All-NBA selections, as well as four All-Star honors. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.” Stoudamire assures that he’s always bled purple and orange, as his time in Phoenix was the best of his career Stoudemire appeared in 516 matches wearing the Suns jersey throughout eight NBA campaigns from 2002 to 2010, and averaged 21.5 points on an outstading 54.4% shooting, adding 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Nicknamed “S.T.A.T.” durting his time in Arizona, he made the All-NBA in four occasions and was a five-time All-Star player. Check out some of Amar’e’s best highlights playing for Phoenix, a journey that began two decades ago: “I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” said Stoudemire, who won Rookie of the Year back in 2002. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.” Both players will now have their numbers officially retired as part of their induction, meaning no other Suns athlete will ever wear Marion’s No. 31 or Stoudemire’s No. 32.