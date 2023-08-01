After two years playing for the Houston Rockets, young Usman Garuba doesn’t think about returning to Europe. As a matter of fact, he recently was interviewed by Marca and said that he hopes to play his entire career in the NBA.

The 21-year-old was recently traded out of Texas and will now represent the Oklahoma City Thunder this upcoming campaign. He is currently back in Spain preparing for this month’s FIBA World Cup action to be held in Asia.

“If possible, I intend to play my entire career in the NBA, and I’m going to push it to the maximum,” the player told the press. “I do not think about another thing. Anything can happen, but I only have in mind to continue in the NBA all my professional life.”

Usman Garuba w/ @marca – He has been in contact with the OKC front office & coaching staff – The staff told him they trust him a lot & don’t believe he was in the right place in Houston, which he agrees w/ – Glad to be where he wanted to be drafted in OKC H/T @ThunderManiaBR pic.twitter.com/0Kn4R0wtXC — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 1, 2023

Unfortunately, the power foward has not impressed many in his first two years in the league, as Garuba has already appeared in 99 contests for the Rockets, averaging 2.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Nevertheless, the Spanish player hopes to prove himself in Oklahoma this following season.

“I spoke with the coach and general manager in recent days. The transfer was made official recently, and we confirmed everything was fine. They have told me that they trust me a lot and think I was not in the right situation in Houston, and I agree with them,” Garuba shared about his conversations with his new club.

“The Thunder are a team whose style of play can come in handy for me, and from the times I’ve played against them, I think I can benefit a lot from that system. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates. I really want to. The coach is counting on me, although, obviously, anything can happen. We’ll see how training camp goes, but I’m really glad I went to the team where I honestly wanted to be drafted,” he added.

Chet Holmgren believes the Thunder will produce a breakout season this 2023/24 campaign

In a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, young Chet Holgrem was interviewed by hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and told them he expects the entire Thunder squad to break out next season.

Take a look at the segment of the interview in the link below and judge it yourselves:

“We just got so much talent on our team. It’s going to be like a new guy every single game,” Holmgren shared. “The ball is gonna bounce this dude’s way this game; this dude’s gonna hit shots this game, you know what I’m saying? We got dudes who didn’t get the most opportunity last year or just got with the team or whatever that when you watch them some games, you’re just gonna see that this dude can hoop.

“From Cason (Wallace) to (Ousmane Dieng) to Tre (Mann) — all the way down the roster. We got dudes.”

It is true that the Oklahoma fans should be excited, especially considering that they currently possess one of the best young cores in the NBA, as well as powerful draft assets.