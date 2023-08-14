The Minnesota franchise have revealed their latest City Edition jerseys for the 2023/24 season, which have a clear intention of playing tribute to the culture that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” as the released said in a statement.

“Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season’s City Edition uniform is inspired by the summertime fun,” the Wolves said about the lake life in their home state.

The jersey’s “Lake Blue” color is defintely refreshing, and it sports “a vivid lake water texture that was handmade in Bloomington,” the team announced. Take a look at the first photos released by the club, which have stars Naz Reid and Mike Conley as models:

The Wolves announced that they’ll wear these jerseys, which at the bottom and side of the shorts are emblazoned with “Land of 10,000 Lakes”, at the NBA’s debut in-season tournament, to start this November.

Even though the new kits are not yet for sale, other City Edition merchandise will be available in the team store at Target Center starting this week.

“This season’s Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan,” said Mike Grahl, the Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer. “While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long.”

The Wolves are excited to witness what Anthony Edwards will do next season after his recent Team USA displays

Minnesota fans and players are excited to see the latest performances by Anthony Edwards, who has been making the most of his time with Team USA. While the squad is currently preparing for the FIBA World Cup at the end of the month, the Wolves star has impressed many in the latest tune-up matches against Slovenia and Spain.

As the young player proved invaluable in both sides of the floor, teammates like Mike Conley have been outspoken about their excitement over Edwards’ recent displays, and they hope he will deliver this upcoming NBA campaign.

“He’s working on all facets of his game. He’s hungry, he’s angry, he’s all that at the same time. It’s going to be really fun to see his development and how he comes back this season,” the veteran point guard said about Ant.

Take a look at how both Jalen Brunson and Edwards led Team USA to a 10-point victory over Spain this weekend:

Recently superstar Steph Curry hosted his annual basketball camp and recalled Edwards as one of the greatest young prospects to ever participate in his summer event.

According to the Golden State athlete, he knew that Wolves’ Anthony Edwards was special ever since he first saw him at his camp back in 2018.

“He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had,” he said about the 22-year-old. “There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.”