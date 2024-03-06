During this weekend’s clash against the Mavericks, Tyrese Maxey fell and hit his head on the floor. The young guard was later diagnosed with a mild concussion that could sideline him for a few games, as he already missed Tuesday night’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays center.

The All-Star currently underwent further evaluation in Philadelphia after still hurting days after he took the heavy fall and it was determined he was still concussed. While there’s still no timeline for his return back to court, the 23-year-old needs to pass a five-step protocol before being cleared to play.

His coach Nick Nurse was asked if he’d be ready to return for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center, but he insisted that the NBA protocol must be completed first. “I would assume he’s going to be out tomorrow,” he said. This kind of stuff you can’t rush. You don’t rush him.”

“It’s a delayed mild concussion, so … they didn’t really see the symptoms right away,” Nurse shared. “And he wakes up the next day and they’re there.”

This comes as a tough blow for the 76ers as the team has already been playing without De’Anthony Melton due to a spine issue, Robert Covington after he bruised his left knee bone, and of course, reigning MVP Joel Embiid who is still recovering from his left knee surgery.

Maxey has been leading the squad in the big man’s absence and has taken his stats to the top with career-high averages in points with 26, assists at 6.3, his 3.7 rebounds and in steals, with one per match.

Also this same campaign, he dropped his season-high 51 points against the Utah Jazz on February 1, and another 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers right at the start of the season on November 12. The point guard has hit 30 or more points 17 times already this competition.

Maxey embraces leadership role in Joel Embiid’s absence: ‘I feel I was made for this’

When Maxey thinks about leading the Sixers pack, he can’t help but wonder when his co-star Embiid will heal from a repaired knee. “I hope the big guy hurries back,” he said laughing. “But I feel confident being put in this situation. I feel like I’m made for this.”

The truth is, Philadelphia was solid in the conference’s 3rd spot only a month ago, and they’ve been free falling since February. The team depends on the guard’s high energy, his three-point efficiency, his gear shifts and getting his teammates to the rim.

His coach Nick Nurse recognizes his improvement both as a passer and with his defense. However, one of his biggest inspirations remains in Harden, who Tyrese admitted still has a great relationship with. “James and I still talk to this day,” the 23-year-old said.

“He tells me, ‘Man, when I watch you, I knew this was coming. I know a lot of people didn’t, but I did.’ Ben believed in me, too. I love those guys. Not because they didn’t come back. Because they believed in me. Same for Joel. I think about it every day, how the situation changed and created opportunities for me. Every day,” Tyrese shared.