Updated NBA Finals odds

The NBA Finals is one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer. With the NBA regular season in full swing right now, the odds win the Finals are constantly shifting. This year is no exception as a few teams have came out of nowhere as favorites while favorites at the start of the year have been surpassed. With that being said, it is time to look at the current favorites to win this year’s NBA Finals before the NBA All-Star Break comes next month. These odds were verified via BetOnline.

Current NBA Finals Odds

#1. Boston Celtics

It should come as no surprise that last season’s Eastern Conference champions are once again in the conversation for winning the Finals. Jayson Tatum is firmly in the MVP conversation and Jaylen Brown is having another All-Star worthy campaign. Despite the head coaching drama before the regular season, Ime Udoka has the Celtics right where they want to be and also possess the best defense in the league at this point. Malcolm Brogdon has also been a welcome addition as he is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. The team has a chip on the shoulder after last year’s Finals defeat and it should have the rest of the league scared as they have +400 odds to win the title.

#2. Milwaukee Bucks

As long as Giannis is in his prime, the Milwaukee Bucks will always be in the conversation for the NBA Finals. They possess arguably the current best player in the world and an extremely well-rounded supporting cast. Jrue Holiday can still guard the best of the guards in the NBA and Brook Lopez has solidified himself as a defensive stalwart. That does not even include Giannis’ sidekick, Khris Middleton, who can get as hot as anyone in the league. As of now, the Bucks have the second-best odds to win the championship at +750 odds.

#3. Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant may be sidelined right now, but he will be back. If we know anything about KD, it is that he will be back playing at the superstar level we are accustomed to seeing him play at throughout his career. Remember, before he went down with his MCL injury, the Nets were the hottest team in the league and were riding a 10-plus game winning streak. The drama the organization was going through at the start of the year seems to be behind them and their star duo of KD and Kyrie Irving should scare any team in the league come postseason time. They currently have +800 odds to win the NBA Finals.

#4. Denver Nuggets

We are finally to the first Western Conference team of this top five. Many knew the Nuggets would be better with them getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back healthy this year. However, not many predicted this team to be this good. Jokic continues to amaze and very well could win his third-straight MVP. Even Aaron Gordon is getting All-Star consideration and the team defense is starting to pick up the pace. Denver currently is the favorite Western Conference team to win the title at +800 odds.

#5. Golden State Warriors

Even with the rocky start and Stephen Curry missing time, one cannot count out the defending NBA champions. The Warriors are still one of the better coached teams in the league and have an offense that can get hot at any time. Golden State is starting to regain their footing as they have climbed back to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. As long as Stephen Curry is around, the Warriors will always have a fighting chance for the NBA Finals. Golden State currently has +800 odds to win this season’s title.