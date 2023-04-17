Victor Wembanyama about coming to the NBA: ‘There was a little regret leaving the Euroleague, but I made the best choice’

Even though he sometimes wishes he would stay and be tested a bit longer in Europe before crossing the Atlantic Ocean, he believes he’s made the right decision. “There was a little regret leaving the EuroLeague but in hindsight, there was no reason for that.

“As a competitor, I would have liked to taste a little more of European competition but I had to make a choice and I made the best choice,” he said.

Even though French basketball icon Tony Parker recently said that the player hasn’t improved that much this campaign, Wembanyama begs to differ. “I know Tony, there’s no animosity between us,” the 19-year-old cleared the air. “Media can distort a few things sometimes but he knows that I progressed in a different role and even the numbers and the standings. I have an important role on a team that is very well-ranked”.

Take a look at the full interview in the following YouTube video:

And what he says is true, as the Metropolitans 92 currently stand above ASVEL in the French league’s second place, only behind Monaco who’ve already qualified to the Euroleague playoffs.

The player’s ambition is to push the limits of basketball and change the game

For Wembanyama, he’s concentrating in pushing the limits of the sport and develop his game in a unique way. The young sensation has been coaching with many basketball greats, including Dirk Nowitzki’s former personal trainer Holger Geschwindner.

The center, who can also play as a guard, hopes to anticipate what the evolution of basketball will be, trying to mature his best assets and rejecting to limit his potential to a box.“When I was playing at U14, we went to Spain for a tournament and the coach wanted me to play like a traditional pivot,” he explained. “Defend, block, rebound the ball, and give it to the point guard. That was the extreme and thankfully only for just one week.

“But the coaches always have this little pressure to win games even at younger ages and want to play it safe,” he continued. “So they would say ‘Victor don’t do that” and it’s mental, it’s unconscious. For me that would be the biggest mistake, to put myself in a box’.”

The young player also took the time to show his appreciation for his current coach and also French national team boss Vincent Collet.