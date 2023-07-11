Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in last month’s draft, and now his NBA Rookie of the Year odds have dropped 11% after two outings in the Summer League.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Wembanyama (-140) remains the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year in the 2023-24 season. However, perhaps the 7-foot-3 standout will have more competition than expected in 2024.

BetOnline shows Scoot Henderson (+250) with second-best odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Chet Holmgren (+325) holds third-shortest odds, followed by Brandon Miller (+1000), Amen Thompson (+2500), and Cam Whitmore (+2800).

Victor Wembanyama made his Summer League debut in San Antonio’s 98-77 win over the Charlotte Hornets last Friday. Along with committing three turnovers, the two-time LNB All-Star scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting and missed each of his first five 3-point attempts.

Furthermore, in Sunday’s 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the No. 1 overall pick finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field. The 2022 Pro A champ drained a clutch 3-pointer to bring the Spurs within a point with under two minutes to play.

An argument can be made that Wembanyama was taking it easy to prevent an injury. Everyone understands that strategy. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, missed the entire 2022-23 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during a Pro-Am game in Seattle last summer.

“I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Victor Wembanyama told ESPN last October.

“I’ve always tried to do [something] different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before.

“And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word. My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen.”

Metropolitans 92 coach Vincent Collet has high hopes for Victor Wembanyama. He coached and trained the Frenchman every week leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft. The No. 1 overall pick turns 20 years old next January.

“Many people around him are always telling him, ‘It’s great, what you do is fantastic.,” explained Collet. “And me, I am the coach, so I am the one that most sometimes say, ‘This is not good, this you could do better.’ And for me, this is the most important, to teach him.”

