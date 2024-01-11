Victor Wembanyama posts first-ever NBA triple-double in only 21 minutes of play

It took Victor Wembanyama 32 official NBA games to deliver his first-career triple-double this past Wednesday evening, as the rookie became the tallest playmaker in the league, setting up teammates, protecting the rim and dunking on everyone.

The French sensation logged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists during San Antonio 130-108 victory over the Pistons. The seven-footer accomplished this feat in only 21:02 playtime, becoming the second-fastest player to ever achieve a triple-double in the shot clock era. The only other player to do it in fewer time was Russell Westbrook back in 2014 for Oklahoma City.

The current No. 1 Draft pick was mostly excited about getting the win for the Spurs, despite this being his first-ever triple-double, as he never recorded one back in France.

“Doing it in a win is everything, of course,” Wemby shared postgame. “I didn’t know it was the second fastest in NBA history. It matters to me. I’m not the type to talk for nothing. This is the kind of statement we want to make as a team, and this is type of statement I want to make as a player.”

Also, the 20-year-old became only the second San Antonio rookie to produce these stats in franchise history, now joining David Robinson who delivered three in his first campaign with the club. However, he did become the youngest Spurs athlete to get the triple-double, as Tre Jones used to be the previous youngest.

His records don’t stop there, as Victor also became the fourth rookie in league history to record a triple-double without a turnover, joining players like Andre Igoudala, Ben Simmons and Robinson.

“We’re asking him to do a lot, and he’s ready for it,” claimed teammate guard Devin Vassell. The rookie dropped in 6-0f-6 from the field, surpassed his previous season high for assists (7), but missed all of his four attempts beyond the arc.

“He’s just a very good passer,” said his coach Gregg Popovich. “He was a good passer before he got here.”

Wemby recorded his first-career triple-double against the team that almost landed him in the NBA Draft

Detroit had the league’s worst record last season, but weren’t able to get the first pick of the draft lottery, so the French sensation ended up in San Antonio. “It’s weird to imagine a different future and what it could been,” the player said.

The Spurs entered the march with the second-worst record in the NBA, only in front of the Pistons, plus a five-match losing streak. “It’s just starting to click a little more,” Jones said.

The Michigan franchise have now lost six contests in a row. “The focus and discipline wasn’t there,” coach Monty Williams explained. “There’s nobody to look at other than me, not having guys ready to play.”

Detroit but up a fight until the Texan club took control at the end of the first quarter, when they led 31-19. After this, it was an easy game for Wembanyama’s squad.

“It’s a lack of energy and effort,” said Pistons big man Jalen Duren, who hit 21 points and won 12 rebounds. “We’re the type of team where we need energy the whole game.”