Jonathan Kuminga surpassed expectations this weekend on Jamal Crawford’s “The Crawsover” Pro-Am contest at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, after exploding in a 60-point performance.

The 20-year-old also added six assists and five rebounds to his already impressive stat line, as he prepares to undertake more responsibility in the Golden State roster this upcoming campaign.

The NBA legend, who organized the match, was the first to show his appreciation for the rising star. “Came and put on a show we will never forget!!! Much love my bro!” Crawford posted on Twitter after the match.

Jonathan Kuminga knows this next season will be time for him to either make it or break it in California, as he aspires to become a fundamental part of the Warriors and prove everyone he’s got what it takes to someday dominate the NBA.

Last week he admitted this to ESPN’s Leonard Solms at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa, revealing there is a lot of expectation surrounding his performances this following campaign.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” he said. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

Teammate Draymond Green assures that Chris Paul is going to “unlock” Kuminga’s potential this season

Warriors teammate Draymond Green guarantees that Chris Paul is going to “unlock” Kuminga this upcoming campaign. On a recent podcast with Paul George, the foward told Los Angeles Clippers All-Star that his team’s newest acquisition is going to help Kuminga grow his offensive game.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth,” Green foretold. “CP is great with young guys. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge and I look forward to learning that from him.”

Take a look at the Kuminga’s full highlights from this weekend’s 60-point display in Seattle:

The rising star revealed last month that he didn’t expect this transfer to go through, but can’t help but wonder how it’s all going to work out on the basketball floor.

“I was surprised,” Kuminga expressed. “Watching CP growing up, the way he plays a different type of basketball than the Warriors. Me being on the Warriors for the for the past two years now, we play a different type of basketball playing at a fast pace. We move off the ball a lot.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how it’s gonna work, and I feel like CP is a smart player. He has a lot of experience, and I feel like he’s gonna bring so much that we didn’t have on the team, and I’m looking forward to it.”