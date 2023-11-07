The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Gui Santos to a three-year deal, per sources. Santos, 21, was selected 55th overall by Golden State in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Santos’ multi-year deal includes $75,000 guaranteed this season and is non-guaranteed for the following two seasons, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

NBA betting sites show the Golden State Warriors with seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are giving better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN Reporting with @Kendra__Andrews: Golden State is finalizing a three-year deal to sign Brazilian F Gui Santos. Santos was the 55th overall pick in the 2022 Draft and has been playing for Santa Cruz of G League. Deal’s expected to be completed in coming days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2023



Furthermore, Santos played professional basketball overseas from 2018 through 2022. The 6-foot-8 wing made his professional debut with Minas of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) during the 2018-19 season.

In 2020, he entered the starting lineup. In April 2021, Santos was named to the World Team for the Nike Hoop Summit. The Brazilian hooper then declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, he later decided to withdraw his name.

Golden State Warriors sign forward Gui Santos to a three-year deal, with $75,000 fully guaranteed this season

On Sept. 3, 2021, Gui Santos scored a career-high 34 points for Minas’ U20 team in a 77-72 road win over Flamengo U20.

In the 2021-22 season, Santos was named NBB Sixth Man of the Year after he averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His 7-foot wingspan on defense complements his offensive play-making abilities.

Note that Santos has yet to make his official NBA debut.

In the 2022-23 season with the Santa Clara Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, Santos averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 26 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 50% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors signed Gui Santos to a three-year deal that includes $75,000 guaranteed this season and is non-guaranteed for the following two seasons, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 7, 2023



Santos was named to the G League’s inaugural Next Up Game for the 2022-23 season.

After training camp, the Golden State Warriors reduced their roster to 13 players and saved cap space by releasing veterans Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder. Santos’ signing helps the Dubs comply with the new CBA rules. Moreover, Santos adds frontcourt depth to Golden State’s bench. Nonetheless, he isn’t expected to receive much playing time. The Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton, and Brandin Podziemski ahead of him in the rotation.