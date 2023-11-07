After training camp, the Golden State Warriors reduced their roster to 13 players and saved cap space by releasing veterans Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder. Santos’ signing helps the Dubs comply with the new CBA rules.

Moreover, Santos adds frontcourt depth to Golden State’s bench. Nonetheless, he isn’t expected to receive much playing time. The Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton, and Brandin Podziemski ahead of him in the rotation.