Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is now the NBA’s highest-paid coach after signing a two-year, $35 million contract extension with the organization, agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports announced Friday.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Kerr’s new extension, worth $17.5 million per season, takes him through the 2025-26 campaign. His .655 winning percentage is fifth in NBA history.

Kerr, 58, has coached the Warriors to four franchise championships (2015, 2017-18, 2022), six NBA Finals (2015-19, 2022), and seven playoff appearances (2015-19, 2022-23).

BREAKING: Golden State's Steve Kerr has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Kerr's new deal makes him the highest paid coach in league history at $17.5M a year.



Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kerr’s representatives have been negotiating a new deal for quite a while.

“I think it’s incredible,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said of Kerr’s extension. “Wouldn’t want to finish my time here with any other coach. What he’s meant to this franchise … the winning ways that he brought here, you can’t replace that. … He got what he deserved.”

More importantly, this was also a big day for Dunleavy and Warriors priority owner Joe Lacob, considering Golden State never reached an extension with former president and GM Bob Myers, who left after the 2022-23 season.

Green never had any doubt about Kerr receiving a new deal and becoming the league’s highest-paid coach.

“No, because I know Joe is going to do the right thing,” Green said of Lacob. “He’s done nothing but build that trust with us that he’s going to do the right thing and take care of those who take care of this organization.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr won his 500th career regular-season game in only 764 games

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more than Steve Kerr annually. However, Popovich holds the dual title of president and coach. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also signed an eight-year extension worth $15 million per season.

During the offseason, Monty Williams signed a six-year, $72 million deal with the Detroit Pistons that could reach up to eight years and $100 million with incentives. By annual salary, Popovich ($20 million) leads all, followed by Kerr ($17.5 million), Spoelstra ($15 million), and Williams ($13.3 million).

On May 14, 2014, Kerr inked a five-year, $25 million deal to become the Warriors coach, succeeding Mark Jackson. Later that year on Dec. 10, he became the first NBA rookie coach to win 21 of his first 23 games.

The 2015-16 Warriors won 73 regular-season games, breaking the record for the most wins in an NBA season. Kerr went on to win NBA Coach of the Year that season.

Here's Draymond Green on the Steve Kerr extension. "That's a lot of money." He said he knew Joe Lacob would step up to keep Kerr around: "I didn't really have much doubt."



Kerr won his 500th regular-season game on Feb. 15, 2024, against the Utah Jazz.

He accomplished the feat in 764 games, the fifth-fewest games needed to reach the milestone behind only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731), and Popovich (745).

Kerr joined Alvin Attles (557) as the only coaches in franchise history to win at least 500 games. Contrary to popular belief, he deserves to be the highest-paid coach.

Kerr is credited for coaching and maintaining the Warriors’ dynasty — built around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green — for over a decade. He is the fourth coach in NBA history to win two championships in his first three seasons of coaching.

Additionally, he is Team USA’s national coach and will coach the Americans in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Now in his ninth season, Kerr is 502-264 during his tenure with Golden State.