Tonight, the Golden State Warriors square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Warriors-Lakers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as three-point favorites at home. Golden State is 13-32 away, whereas L.A. is 27-18 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Warriors vs. Lakers Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs West Semifinals Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers 📊 Record: Warriors (49-42, 43-47-1 ATS) | Lakers (49-42, 45-44-2 ATS)

Warriors (49-42, 43-47-1 ATS) | Lakers (49-42, 45-44-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 🏟 Where is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 🕛 When is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Odds: Warriors +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds | NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Warriors vs. Lakers Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3

For Saturday night’s Game 3 matchup of the Western Conference semifinals, the Lakers are aiming to bounce back from their 127-100 Game 2 road loss to the Warriors. The series is now tied 1-1. Los Angeles is 27-25 against Western Conference opponents and 18-32 against teams over .500.

Moreover, the Warriors are 30-22 against West opponents. In Game 2, Golden State scored 40 or more points in back-to-back quarters of a playoff game for the first time in franchise history. Klay Thompson contributed 30 points on eight 3-pointers. It was Thompson’s sixth career playoff game with at least eight 3s, the most in NBA history.

“I was just trying to get the crowd going. It’s always fun when you shoot the ball well, it’s even better when you couple that with a win,” Thompson said. “I have so much respect for just the opportunity ahead for me.”

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring in Game 2 with 23 points in 28 minutes of action. Rui Hachimura added 21 points off the bench as well. L.A. has won nine straight games when the playoff series is tied 1-1. And the Lakers have won 25 straight playoff series after winning Game 1.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 58.8% chance of taking a 2-1 series lead over Golden State. As long as both James and Anthony Davis stay healthy, L.A. has a decent shot of advancing to the Western Conference Finals. For one of the most realistic predictions, expect the Lakers to win by a couple on their home court in Game 3.

Warriors vs. Lakers Injuries | Game 3 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Andre Iguodala (wrist; out indefinitely) | SG Ryan Rollins (foot; out indefinitely) | SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. (toe; questionable)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

C Mohamed Bamba (ankle; questionable)

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 3

Golden State is 5-2 in its last seven games.

The Warriors are 1-5 in their past six road matchups against Los Angeles.

Next, the Dubs are 5-15 ATS in their previous 20 away games.

Furthermore, the Lakers are 15-5 in their past 20 contests.

The point total has gone over in 12 of Los Angeles’ last 17 games.

Not to mention, the Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six contests played on a Saturday.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Andrew Wiggins | C JaMychal Green

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Austin Reaves | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Warriors vs. Lakers Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 3 Semifinals Predictions

For other betting statistics, Golden State is 41-24 as a favorite, 8-18 as an underdog, 30-14-1 over/under away, and 14-31 ATS away. Los Angeles is 24-12 as a favorite, 24-30 as an underdog, 19-26 over/under at home, and 24-20-1 ATS at home. The Lakers have won their last six straight home games.

Since L.A. is 5-1 in its last six home meetings against the Warriors, the Lakers should bounce back in Game 3. LeBron James and Anthony Davis should each score at least 20 points. Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 228.5.

Pick the Lakers to win! Golden State has struggled to win on the road all season long. The game is still in California, but the Warriors are 12-6 in their past 18 contests vs. Western Conference opponents. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

