LeBron James and Stephen Curry combined for 60,364 career regular season points, the second most by opposing players entering any playoff series in NBA history. They only trail the matchup of James and Carmelo Anthony (60,687 points) in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

In the Golden State Warriors’ 120-100 series-clinching first-round win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Curry scored an NBA record-high 50 points in Game 7. It was the most points scored by a player in a Game 7 in league history. The two-time MVP also tied Karl Malone for the most points in a playoff game at age 35 or older.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Warriors better odds.

Stephen Curry became the second player at age 35 or older to score 200 points in a playoff series, joining Michael Jordan. Jordan accomplished this feat in 1998 in both the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals. Including the regular season, it was Curry’s third 50-point game of the season as well.

Last Friday in Game 6, the Memphis Grizzlies became the 20th different franchise LeBron James defeated in a playoff series. The 19-time All-Star tied Derek Fisher and Robert Horry for the most by a player in NBA history. Plus, the Lakers superstar became 31-0 in career playoff series when holding a two-game lead.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry combined for 60,364 career regular season points, trailed James and Carmelo Anthony 2018 matchup by 323 points for most all time entering a playoff series

With the Lakers’ 125-85 win over Memphis, the 40-point victory marked James’ largest series-clinching win by a team led by him in his career. While with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, the Cavs won 128-93 against the Toronto Raptors, a 35-point margin of victory.

Through six playoff games this postseason, LeBron James is averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.3 blocks, and 37.1 minutes per game. The 20-year veteran is also shooting 48.6% from the floor and 67.7% at the foul line.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is logging 33.7 points, 4.9 boards, 4.9 assists, and 39.1 minutes per game. The two-time scoring champ is shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors-Lakers second-round series begins at 10 p.m. ET inside Chase Center. Sportsbooks show Golden State as a four-point favorite. L.A. is 5-15 in its last 20 road games against the Warriors. Not to mention, Golden State is 14-2 in its past 16 home games.

For the bottom line, LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry is must-see TV.

