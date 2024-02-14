Warriors Made Bid For LeBron James At NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James before last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to sources.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob offered an undisclosed trade package to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in futile efforts to pair James with longtime rival Stephen Curry.

However, neither the Lakers nor James were willing to explore a potential trade, per ESPN’s report. Lacob reached out to Buss to inquire whether James’ public frustration should be viewed as an opening to discuss a trade.

ESPN Story with @RamonaShelburne: Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry. https://t.co/L14os5gTGp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2024



Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James. She also recommended to Lacob that he should reach out to James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

Buss reiterated that she wants her star players committed to the franchise. That led to her referring James’ representation to Golden State’s front office.

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green contacted Rich Paul about LeBron James

On the eve of the NBA trade deadline, Paul told Lacob and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker.

Dunleavy had been told the same after he reached out to Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka in the final hours prior to the deadline. James essentially chose Anthony Davis over Curry.

But even then, that’s just an oversimplified analysis. James prefers to remain in Los Angeles because it’s where he and his family reside. Bronny, his eldest son, also plays basketball as a freshman for the USC Trojans.

Moreover, Golden State’s Draymond Green, who Paul also represents at Klutch Sports, had sent Paul a text message asking for his help in convincing James to join him in the Bay Area.

Green had been a lead recruiter on Kevin Durant’s free agency signing with Golden State in 2016.

The Warriors could revisit a pursuit for James in the offseason, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The 20-time All-Star holds a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25.

James could also decline his option and re-sign with L.A. on a new deal. The 21-year veteran would likely seek an annual raise. If Bronny gets drafted by another team, that could be James’ ticket off the Lakers as well.