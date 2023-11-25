Basketball is in Wes Unseld Jr.’s blood. He is quite literally named after one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Yes, he’s the son of former player, coach, and executive, Wes Unseld. Nowadays, Unseld Jr. is head coaching the team (the Washington Wizards) that his father once won the NBA title with back in 1978.

But how much does he make? In this post, we discuss Unseld Jr.’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Wes Unseld Jr. Contract And Salary

In 2021, Unseld Jr. signed a four-year contract with the Wizards. He is currently in the third year of that deal. Unseld Jr. makes about seven million dollars per year (per Salary Swish).

That annual value is a bit steep for a first-time head coach, as in other posts, we’ve seen first-timers like Adrian Griffin and Joe Mazzulla get significantly less on a peer year basis (Griffin makes four million per year, while Mazzulla makes about 4.7 million).

Wes Unseld Jr. Net Worth

Unseld Jr.’s net worth is about five million dollars. Some of that money might have been inherited from his father, who, as we mentioned, had a successful NBA playing career.

But most of that five million has probably been accrued through Unseld Jr.’s coaching career. Unseld Jr. became a head coach in 2021, but he’s been an NBA assistant coach since 2005. He actually started out with the Wizards from 2005 to 2011. He then moved to the Golden State Warriors bench for a season before transitioning over to a position with the Orlando Magic for three seasons (2012-15). Unseld concluded his time as an assistant coach with a six-year run with the Denver Nuggets (2015-21).

Wes Unseld Jr. Head Coaching Record

So far, Unseld Jr. has been the head coach in 178 regular season games. In those games, Unseld Jr. has posted a record of 72-106 (win percentage of 40.4%). His record is a bit negatively skewed as Unseld Jr. has been tasked with overseeing a rebuild project in Washington (particularly during this season).

As of right now, Unseld Jr. has never been the head coach in a playoff game.

Wes Unseld Jr. Wife

Unseld Jr. is married to Evelyn Unseld. The couple has been together for over a decade now. The couple has two children together.

As we mentioned multiple times before, Unseld Jr. is the son of NBA legend Wes Unseld.