Anthony Edwards put on a show on both sides of the floor this past Thursday night, as the Wolves beat the Pacers by a 2-point margin. Not only did the forward match his own season-high 44 points, but he also dropped in a tiebreaking three-pointer and finally produced a breathtaking last-second block to keep the score 113 to 111.

Probably the most spectacular moment of the entire evening came right at the buzzer, when the Minnesota star soar through the air to reject Aaron Nesmith’s layup, even hitting his head on the rim during the sequence. The athlete was so hyped after the play, he got up quickly from the floor, flexed his muscles and yelled, while his entire team celebrated with him.

“My pain tolerance is high,” Ant said during his postgame on-court interview. “I fell hard right there just then on that block. I think I’m a pretty tough dude, though.”

Despite the Timberwolves coming short handed to the game, as All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to injury, teammate Rudy Gobert contributed with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Minnesota squad have now returned to the Western Conference’s first place, but only one-half game ahead of Oklahoma City.

When asked about Edwards, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle admitted he was unstoppable that night. “His shot was next level,” he shared. “Even when we double-teamed him, he got away from us. Look, he’s a great player and that’s why every second of every minute of every game matters.”

In what was Minnesota’s second-consecutive victory, the 22-year-old was a game changer especially in clutch moments. He accounted for his team’s last 8 points, while making 18 of 35 shots from the field, three 3-pointers and 6 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam‘s 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton‘s 23, plus 13 assists throughout the contest. The Indiana squad trailed by 17 points in the first half, but at some point were back to winning when the score board read 104-103.

Wolves coach Chris Finch explained why their defensive game plan worked out perfectly, despite losing momentum in second half

According to coach Chris Finch, the Timberwolves performed their defensive game plan to perfection, despite the fact that the entire team lost momentum during the second half, and almost lost a 17-point lead.

“I thought the defensive game plan was on point,” shared the Minnesota tactician. “I thought our players really executed in the first half, got a little loose in the second half. Of course, they made some adjustments, but we were able to turn them over a lot early.”

Edwards, who was seen limping off the floor just 26 seconds into the match, was detrimental during the second half. The player insisted on playing despite getting hit throughout the contest. “I found my second wind late in the fourth, and it was over,” he told the press. “Once I found my second wind I knew there was nobody that could stop me.”

The Indiana squad was also missing an important piece, as starting guard Bennedict Mathurin was out last night due to a shoulder injury, as he’s still expected to miss at least three more games.