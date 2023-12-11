WATCH: Bronny James finally made his USC debut and his playing reminded us of his father

Almost five months after suffering a cardiac arrest episode during a summer workout session, Bronny James finally made his collegiate debut with the University of Southern California on Sunday. The standout freshman came off the bench and was on a minute restriction defined by his head coach Andy Enfield.

LeBron’s eldest son scored 4 points on 1-3 shooting, won 3 rebounds, handed out 2 assists, stole the ball twice and earned one block in 16 minutes of play. Unfortunately, the Trojans lost 84-70 in an overtime exhibition against Long Beach State.

As was expected, Bronny’s debut brought a sold-out crowd, plus a filled student section to the contest against their state rivals. Most fans in the audience were wearing either LeBron’s Lakers or Cavaliers jerseys, or his son’s USC Trojans’ new uniform.

His father, who just came from conquering the inaugural In-Season Tournament with the purple and gold on Saturday, raced back to California to attend Bronny’s first contest alongside his wife Gloria and daughter Zhuri.

Once the game was over, the teenager gave a brief statement to the press, mostly expressing his gratitude for everyone who helped him get back on the court. “I just want to say I’m thankful for everything: [to] the Mayo Clinic and everything they helped me with, [and] my parents and siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life.

“I just want to give appreciation for everyone who has helped me through this. Also, my coach and teammates have been with me since the start,” he said.

Jeff Goodman, the analyst for the Field of 68, had plenty to say about LeBron’s son after the match was over. The expert revealed he’s been following Bronny’s footsteps for quite some time now.

“To me? He looked like he belonged in his debut,” he shared. “Listen, he had cardiac arrest. They weren’t sure he was going to play again. He’s off and not able to do a whole heck of a lot. Misses the first eight games, misses a ton of the preseason – and he looks like he belongs. He’s only going to get better.”

His father also posted an emotional message after the game, mostly expressing how proud he was of his eldest son

There is no doubt that the Lakers superstar is his son’s biggest fan. Weeks ago, when they confirmed Bronny was getting ready to make his debut, he told his team he would miss a game with them if it clashed with his son’s first collegiate match.

Lucky for him, he won the In-Season Tournament on Saturday and travelled back from Las Vegas just in time to witness James Jr.’s great night. “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn, the wins and losses that will occur,” LeBron James posted on X.

Bronny James has officially surpassed his dad in All-Time NCAA points… LEGREATNESS 👑 pic.twitter.com/9NnwqwRR76 — Playmaker (@playmaker) December 10, 2023

“You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life!” he also added on social media.

The Trojans will play next against the Louisville Cardinals on December 27.