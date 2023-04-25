WATCH: Meghan Markle seems to snub Prince Harry on the ‘Kiss Cam’ as they attended Lakers vs. Grizzlies

So many celebrities attended Game 4 of the Western Conference’s first-round series between the Lakers and Grizzlies this past Monday night, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made their first public appearance together in a month at the Crypto.com Arena.

As the couple were watching the game, they suddenly appeared on the big screen’s ‘Kiss Cam’ in front of 20,000 fans. Immediately Harry went in for a kiss but it seems that Meghan turned away to her cheek, snubbing the Prince.

Take a look at the exact moment they appeared on the screen, as the couple giggled while thousands of fans clapped and cheered:

As it can be seen in the video above, Harry went in for a kiss, but his wife turned her face away as she laughed and grabbed his arm. Meghan then covered her face in embarrassment, as she wore a salmon pink suit.

The pair was sitting next to LA lawyer Rick Genow, the attorney that has advised them legally ever since they moved to the United States. It was reported later that they were seen kissing after the big screen moment, as they cheered the Lakers to victory.

Their public appearance came recently after Harry confirmed he will be attending the King’s coronation next month, while his wife stays at home with their children.

The UK royalty weren’t the only celebrities attending the purple and gold arena

Other celebrities were also in the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as Adam Sandler, Kim Kardashian, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea were also seen in the audience.

Footage of them clapping throughout the contest was also featured on the NBA’s official Twitter feed with the hashtag #NBACelebRow.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Saint West were spotted courtside at last night's Lakers game https://t.co/JRGdM4XhO6 — TooFab (@TooFab) April 25, 2023

The celebrities witnessed the greatness of LeBron James, as he carried the team to an overtime triumph in California. With less than 30 seconds to go, the 38-year-old star made a layup while being fouled by his antagonist Dillon Brooks.

The Lakers then went up by five points and on to win 117-111 to take a 3-1 series lead. “I felt like that play right there,” James said, “I wouldn’t say, ‘closed the door,’ but it sealed it. There wasn’t much light at the end for the rest of the game. I was just letting the emotion come out.”

James posted a 20-20 line, the first ever in his 1,693-game career, also becoming the oldest athlete to accomplish this impressive mark since Wilt Chamberlain did it in 1973 as a 36-year-old.

“I’ve done some pretty cool things in my career,” James said. “I’ve never had 20 and 20 before. So, that’s pretty cool, I guess.”

“These are the moments that I love,” James said. “I love the postseason. I’ve been a part of a lot of the games and I just love being able to make plays and be out there with my teammates to give them experiences that they maybe never had before.”