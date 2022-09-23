WATCH: YouTuber annoys retired NBA star Ray Allen with prank

Watch a YouTuber known as “Lofe” annoy retired Miami Heat guard Ray Allen with a funny prank. While shopping at a Target store, the Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion noticed two kids following him around.

Allen thought the boys were stalking him because they knew he was famous. However, Lofe just wanted to pull a fart prank on him.

Allen won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in the 2007-08 season. In the 2008 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The guard then won his second championship while playing with the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals. Miami defeated the Spurs in seven games. At the end of the fourth quarter, Allen sank a game-tying 3-pointer, forcing overtime and saving the Heat’s season.

Watch YouTuber irritate Hall of Famer Ray Allen

Did Allen overreact? Yeah, probably. But some people just want to do their shopping and then leave. Not everyone is in a gaming mood when at Wal-Mart or Target. Watch the full video below.

“My man! I know you hear me,” said Allen. “You following me around, trying to do some bulls—t over here.”

“My bad,” replied one of the boys.

Ray Allen wasn’t having ANY of this YouTuber’s prank 😳 pic.twitter.com/bvsL7zuaBu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

“I know you hear me,” responded the 10-time All-Star. “Keep it moving! And you still recording.”

“No, he’s taking 30 pictures per second,” said one of the kids.

“I’m not cool with that,” explained Allen. “Talk to him.”

“He’s deaf,” replied one of the boys.

“Do some sign language or something,” said the Hall of Famer.

After Allen walked away, the pranksters couldn’t help but laugh. The YouTuber had no idea he was pranking an NBA player.

“Bro, I didn’t even know it was Ray Allen until you guys told me,” explained Loft. “I feel bad because he thinks the reason we’re doing it is because he’s Ray Allen, but I didn’t even know he was Ray Allen.”

In June, Allen was filmed having a civil debate with fans, discussing which legend is the greatest basketball player in NBA history. The retired 3-point sharpshooter made his case for Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

When it comes to basketball, Allen is cool with speaking to fans. Though, maybe he was just having a bad day. Either that or he doesn’t like being pranked. Watch other content related to the former Heat guard on the main page.

Through 1,300 games over the course of a 13-year career, Allen averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also averaged 45.2% from the floor and an impressive 40% from downtown.

In 2018, Ray Allen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.