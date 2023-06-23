Home » news » What Next For College Basketball Superstars Drew Timme Oscar Tshiebwe After Going Undrafted In 2023 Nba Draft

Headlines

What Next For College Basketball Superstars Drew Timme & Oscar Tshiebwe After Going Undrafted in 2023 NBA Draft?

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 38 mins ago on • 4 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
timme tshiebwe

The 2023 NBA Draft drew to a close with surprising developments for two college basketball superstars: Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe. Despite their remarkable records, both went undrafted. Yet, their basketball stories are far from over.

Drew Timme Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Milwaukee Bucks

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer, Drew Timme, didn’t wait long to find his footing. Within hours of the NBA Draft’s conclusion, Timme inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported.

This agreement implies a minimum-salary, one-year contract that the Bucks could transition into a two-way deal before the season’s tip-off. Timme’s deal might look modest at first, but the rising star could potentially leverage this opportunity, given the recent legislative changes.

An Exhibit 10 contract grants the player a chance to prove his mettle by spending up to 50 games with the NBA team and the G-League affiliate. For Timme, it means he could split his time between the Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League team based in Oshkosh.

While he missed the chance to hear his name during the draft, the Bucks’ decision to sign him reveals their faith in his ability to rise above challenges. Timme, after all, left Gonzaga as a record-breaking scorer, having amassed more than 2,200 points.

Tshiebwe Remains a Free Agent, Unable to Return to College

In contrast, Oscar Tshiebwe’s future is less clear-cut. The former national player of the year, Tshiebwe, went undrafted, and with all NCAA eligibility exhausted, a return to college basketball isn’t an option.

Tshiebwe is currently a free agent in the NBA. Undrafted players must prove themselves in the Summer League and the preseason to even earn a place on a G-League roster. This might appear to be a setback, but for Tshiebwe, it’s another opportunity to showcase his prowess on the court.

He began his college career at West Virginia, where he led the team in scoring and rebounding. His subsequent transfer to Kentucky saw a dramatic increase in his performance. Despite concerns about his size and shot-making ability, Tshiebwe’s rebounds per game led the nation, demonstrating his potential value to NBA teams.

Both Timme and Tshiebwe are on the cusp of a new chapter in their basketball careers. Undrafted they may be, but underappreciated they are not. These players have shown extraordinary resilience and talent in their college years, and now they’re primed to do the same in their professional careers. The NBA and its fans await their journey with bated breath. As they lace up their sneakers and hit the hardwood, the next phase of their basketball story begins to unfold.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now