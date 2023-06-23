The 2023 NBA Draft drew to a close with surprising developments for two college basketball superstars: Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe. Despite their remarkable records, both went undrafted. Yet, their basketball stories are far from over.

Drew Timme Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Milwaukee Bucks

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer, Drew Timme, didn’t wait long to find his footing. Within hours of the NBA Draft’s conclusion, Timme inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported.

This agreement implies a minimum-salary, one-year contract that the Bucks could transition into a two-way deal before the season’s tip-off. Timme’s deal might look modest at first, but the rising star could potentially leverage this opportunity, given the recent legislative changes.

An Exhibit 10 contract grants the player a chance to prove his mettle by spending up to 50 games with the NBA team and the G-League affiliate. For Timme, it means he could split his time between the Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League team based in Oshkosh.

While he missed the chance to hear his name during the draft, the Bucks’ decision to sign him reveals their faith in his ability to rise above challenges. Timme, after all, left Gonzaga as a record-breaking scorer, having amassed more than 2,200 points.

“No Country For College Big Men” Because of the way the NBA has changed, 3 of the best players in college basketball went unpicked in the 2023 NBA Draft. 😢 – Adama Sanogo (UConn): 2023 F4 MOP

– Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky): 2022 NPOY

– Drew Timme (Gonzaga): 1st Team All-American pic.twitter.com/ZCIA3iaf6L — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) June 23, 2023

Tshiebwe Remains a Free Agent, Unable to Return to College

In contrast, Oscar Tshiebwe’s future is less clear-cut. The former national player of the year, Tshiebwe, went undrafted, and with all NCAA eligibility exhausted, a return to college basketball isn’t an option.

Tshiebwe is currently a free agent in the NBA. Undrafted players must prove themselves in the Summer League and the preseason to even earn a place on a G-League roster. This might appear to be a setback, but for Tshiebwe, it’s another opportunity to showcase his prowess on the court.

He began his college career at West Virginia, where he led the team in scoring and rebounding. His subsequent transfer to Kentucky saw a dramatic increase in his performance. Despite concerns about his size and shot-making ability, Tshiebwe’s rebounds per game led the nation, demonstrating his potential value to NBA teams.

Both Timme and Tshiebwe are on the cusp of a new chapter in their basketball careers. Undrafted they may be, but underappreciated they are not. These players have shown extraordinary resilience and talent in their college years, and now they’re primed to do the same in their professional careers. The NBA and its fans await their journey with bated breath. As they lace up their sneakers and hit the hardwood, the next phase of their basketball story begins to unfold.

