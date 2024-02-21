When Is Selection Sunday 2024? Date, Time, & TV Channel

The 2024 college basketball season is winding down and it’s almost time for March Madness. With conference tournament action around the corner, NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will have some difficult choices to make as they narrow down the field of 68. Below, we’ll go over the Selection Sunday 2024 date, time, and TV channel, along with the March Madness schedule and the top 16 seeds.

When Is Selection Sunday 2024?

This year, Selection Sunday will be a bit later in the sports calendar than usual. The committee will reveal the March Madness 2024 bracket on March 17th, 2024 at 6 pm ET on CBS. Meanwhile, the Women’s March Madness bracket will be revealed at 8 pm ET.

March Madness 2024 Schedule

The NCAA Tournament will officially begin with the First Four on March 19th and 20th, followed by the first round on Thursday, March 21st and Friday, March 22nd.

In 2024, the Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, April 6th. The national championship game will be played two days later on Monday, April 8th.

The first and second round will be played across eight different cities, including Brooklyn, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and Boston. The road to the Final Four will continue with Sweet 16 (March 28-29) and the Elite Eight (March 30-31).

Here is a brief overview of the March Madness schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 17 at 6 pm ET on CBS

March 17 at 6 pm ET on CBS First Four: March 19-20

March 19-20 First Round: March 21-22

March 21-22 Second Round: March 23-24

March 23-24 Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight: March 30-31

March 30-31 Final Four: April 6

April 6 NCAA Championship Game: April 8

March Madness Top 16 Seeds

Recently, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its top 16 seeds. Led by senior Zach Edey, Purdue earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Midwest Region. Connecticut, Houston, and Arizona rounded out the top seeds in each region. Meanwhile, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas were among the teams that were forced to settle for a No. 2 seed in the committee’s latest projections. Here are the March Madness 2024 top 16 seeds, as revealed by Andy Katz.

Midwest Region (Detroit)

Purdue (1)

Tennessee (6)

Baylor (10)

San Diego State (14)

East Region (Boston)

Connecticut (2)

North Carolina (5)

Iowa State (11)

Wisconsin (16)

South Region (Dallas)

Houston (3)

Marquette (7)

Alabama (9)

Illinois (15)

West Region (Los Angeles)

Arizona (4)

Kansas (8)

Duke (12)

Auburn (13)