Where could Steph Curry and LeBron James play together in a potential merge?

The idea of Steph Curry and LeBron James teaming up in the NBA has long been a tantalizing “what if” scenario for basketball fans. Despite being fierce rivals on the court for over a decade, the thought of these two iconic players joining forces stirs the imagination.

Recently, ESPN’s “NBA Today” crew delved into this intriguing topic, discussing the feasibility, potential timelines, and possible destinations where this dynamic duo could unite.

The notion of Curry and James playing together isn’t entirely far-fetched. In fact, fans got a taste of what that could look like during Team USA’s run to Olympic gold. Watching them on the same side, rather than as adversaries, was a thrilling experience that left many wondering what it would be like if they joined forces in the NBA.

However, despite the allure, several factors make this partnership unlikely, including their ages—Curry at 36 and James at 39—and the significant financial implications such a move would entail. Yet, as ESPN’s analysts pointed out, the possibility, while slim, is still worth exploring, especially during the quieter moments of the NBA offseason.

ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks identified the 2026 offseason as a key moment when a Curry-James team-up could become possible. By then, both players’ current contracts will have expired, potentially paving the way for them to align their next moves. However, there is a major caveat: James would be 41 years old by then, and the physical toll of three more seasons could make this scenario unrealistic.

Given these considerations, Marks suggested a sooner timeline might be more feasible. “LeBron James signed a two-year contract this offseason, and with that contract, there’s a player option there,” Marks noted. “He can become a free agent once again next offseason and pick his team that he would want to go to.” However, this move would likely require James to leave a significant amount of money on the table, as Marks added, “Of course, that comes with probably leaving $50 million on the table to go to a team like Golden State and join Steph Curry.”

Kendrick Perkins, a longtime critic of the Warriors, offered a different perspective, suggesting that a Curry-James partnership could happen sooner than expected. Perkins proposed that the Lakers and Warriors could explore trade possibilities involving either James or Curry as early as the 2024-25 NBA season.

Marks echoed this sentiment, asserting that both Curry and James might find it increasingly difficult to win another NBA title on their own. Teaming up could be their only realistic path to securing a fifth championship ring.

Which NBA club could end up being the destination for this wild fantasy: The Lakers or the Warriors?

While the timing is crucial, the question of where this partnership could happen is equally intriguing. Panelist Andraya Carter highlighted the Los Angeles Lakers as the most likely destination.

“I know Steph Curry wants to finish his career as a Warrior,” Carter acknowledged, “but for me, what a beautiful ending it would be for him to go to LA [and] bring a championship with LeBron to the storied organization and franchise that is the Lakers.” Carter emphasized the strength of the Lakers’ supporting cast around James as a key factor in making Los Angeles a more attractive option.

However, not all analysts agreed with Carter’s assessment. Tim Legler, another member of the “NBA Today” crew, argued that Golden State would be the more logical setting for such a partnership.

“The chemistry is there personally… but their games also align,” Legler explained. “If it happens, I think it has to be in Golden State. I think Steph Curry wants to be that guy that wears one uniform his entire career, but he would love to welcome in that kind of talent to give him a chance to stay competitive at this level.”

While the idea of Curry and James joining forces is undoubtedly exciting, it’s important to remember that these discussions are speculative at best. The age, contract situations, and competitive dynamics of the NBA make such a partnership unlikely. However, as the ESPN analysts noted, after their successful Olympic run, the possibility of a Curry-James team up might be more conceivable now than ever before.

In the end, the prospect of these two basketball legends sharing the court for a full NBA season remains an entertaining fantasy, one that will keep fans dreaming as long as the idea lingers.