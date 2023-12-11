Wizards, Capitals to relocate to Virginia?

Virginia state lawmakers are meeting Monday afternoon to consider a deal to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals to a new arena in Northern Virginia, according to The Washington Post.

Their new arena would be in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood. A Virginia stadium authority would own the larger complex and lease it to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals and the Wizards.

However, Monumental has no official set date to move the teams out of D.C. That could change in the future. District officials have also been in contact with the network over renovating Capital One Arena.

Breaking news: A group of Virginia state lawmakers plan to meet behind closed doors Monday to consider a potential deal to bring the Capitals and Wizards to a new arena in Northern Virginia, according to four people with knowledge of the situation.https://t.co/YMQjhcvOVG — Post Local (@postlocal) December 11, 2023

Capital One Arena will still continue to host concerts and college basketball games if Monumental’s deal with Virginia is approved. The arena was built in 1997 for $260 million.

The Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team has played in the arena since it first opened. Though, the women’s team plays its home games inside McDonough Gymnasium.

