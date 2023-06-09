WNBA star DeWanna Bonner sets Connecticut franchise single-game record with 41 points

After the Connecticut Sun lost this past Tuesday’s match against Las Vegas, DeWanna Bonner promised herself she would come back better than ever after what she called one of her worst performances in her 14-year career. This Thursday, she proved she was serious, as she dropped a career-high 41 points in her team’s victory over the Aces.

The 94-77 triumph came against none other than the defending WNBA champions, as Bonner delivered them their first defeat of the campaign. According to ESPN, no other player had ever scored as many points against a team crowned champion.

“Man, I worked so hard for this one,” Bonner said after completing the 24th 40-point game in WNBA regular-season history.

Take a look at her highlights from last night’s historic exhibition in the WNBA:

Her teammates also praised her for her immense contribution to beating Las Vegas. “We know what she’s all about,” Alyssa Thomas added. “We know what she’s capable of, and I think she reminded the league of what type of player she is.”

Aces coach Becky Hammon called her squad’s first half the “worst half of basketball I’ve seen us play” since she’s been in charge since last year, and after carrying a 11-game winning streak. “They just kicked our asses,” she admitted.

The veteran star began the match on fire, as she hit 14 points only in the first quarter. She credited her daughter Cali for giving her “superpowers” before the contest, and went on to add 17 more points in the last quarter.

“She came out and kicked our ass, pretty much single-handedly,” coach Hammon insisted giving Bonner the praise she deserved. The 35-year-old shot 16-for-23 from the floor and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

“I prepare really hard. I work really hard,” Bonner expressed. “I’m going to believe in myself and my game and all the work that I’ve put in for 14 years until it’s time for me to retire.”

Her coach Stephanie White knows Bonner is able to win another championship before she finally retires

“Our intensity level for 40 minutes was terrific,” said Sun’s head coach Stephanie White, as her team are currently the No. 2 seed in their division. “It’s a great start for us to start to feel like things are coming together.”

Bonner became part of the Connecticut franchise after trading from the Phoenix Mercury in 2020, the same team that drafted her 14 year ago and conquered two championships.

“It’s just been so refreshing,” the veteran said about her time with the Sun. “And to score 41 points here, I just love this organization so much, literally. It just changed my life … that locker room is probably one of the closest teams that I’ve been on in a very long time.”

A lot has changed in the Connecticut locker room, as both great trainers and players have left recently. Nevertheless, coach White knows she is still able to lead this team to another title.

“She’s been around this league for a long time,” she said of Bonner. “She wants to win another championship. She understands what it takes, and she has the respect of every person in our locker room.”