1 – Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

With the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was easily the best wing in the 2020 draft class, and he very well may be the best player in it, too. Despite the shortened NCAA season, Edwards posted impressive numbers (19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game) for Georgia through 32 games, including impressive outings against Michigan State (37 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals) and Florida (32 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals).

Edwards is a dynamic lefty who creates his own shot. He’s big and strong, can shoot the ball off-the-dribble and he gets to the rim with ease. While Edwards hurt his stock in the lead up to the draft, his fit with the Timberwolves is unarguable. He will provide a scoring punch from the wing that complements the team’s young core of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and he still has room to grow.