#1 – Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves
With the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards.
Edwards was easily the best wing in the 2020 draft class, and he very well may be the best player in it, too. Despite the shortened NCAA season, Edwards posted impressive numbers (19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game) for Georgia through 32 games, including impressive outings against Michigan State (37 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals) and Florida (32 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals).
Edwards is a dynamic lefty who creates his own shot. He’s big and strong, can shoot the ball off-the-dribble and he gets to the rim with ease. While Edwards hurt his stock in the lead up to the draft, his fit with the Timberwolves is unarguable. He will provide a scoring punch from the wing that complements the team’s young core of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and he still has room to grow.
#26 – Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics
With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have selected Payton Pritchard from Oregon.
Pritchard, a senior out of the University of Oregon, was one of the draft’s oldest. That said, he should be more than capable of making an impact at the next level. A solid facilitator, Pritchard possess a strong on-court awareness and vision. And, while he forced a lot of shots up at Oregon, much of that had to do with his role on the team — Pritchard is often regarded as a strong shooter. Likewise, he’s shown some comfort in attacking off the bounce.
The Celtics have long struggled to draw fouls, and Pritchard (2.9 FTAs per game for his career) certainly won’t help in that regard. Further, and while he certainly put in the effort on defense, Pritchard is a bit undersized and could be exploited on that end of the court. Still, Pritchard should prove a capable backup option behind Kemba Walker for the Celtics.
Sources: 76ers Trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks
Philadelphia is finalizing trading Josh Richardson to Dallas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
#25 – Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks
With the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Immanuel Quickley. Originally, this pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Quickley, a 6-foot-3 guard that played one season at Kentucky, is a knockdown shooter and should immediately find a role with the Knicks. Given his size, Quickley is a capable defender and rebounder as well.
At Kentucky, he struggled at the rim and in traffic and was average at best as a passer. While his shot may earn him a role early on, he’ll need to improve in those areas if that role is to grow.
