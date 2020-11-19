16 – Isaiah Stewart – Detroit Pistons

With the 23rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Leandro Bolmaro from Barcelona.

A project wing that is likely to be stashed overseas, Bolmaro has an intriguing profile. Despite his size — Bolmaro is 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan — he’s shown the ability to play somewhat of a point forward type role. Bolmaro has shown the ability to create off the dribble and is a solid playmaker that looks comfortable with the ball in his hands.

He isn’t an uber-athlete, but Bolmaro is a smart player. He has a good motor on the defensive end and his moves his feet well. He has solid upside and, at some point, should end up making the move from overseas into the NBA.