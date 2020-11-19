Connect with us

#16 – Isaiah Stewart – Detroit Pistons

Drew Maresca

Published

1 hour ago

on

With the 16th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons acquired this pick in a draft day trade with the Houston Rockets, who themselves received it in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stewart is a physical, 6-foot-9 center from Washington. An aggressive defender and an excellent rebounder, he must improve on the offensive end. That said, still only 19-years-old, Stewart possesses significant upside and could turn into a nice piece as the Pistons rebuild their roster.

Drew Maresca

Basketball Insiders contributor residing in the Bronx, New York.

#23 – Leandro Bolmaro – New York Knicks

David Yapkowitz

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the 23rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Leandro Bolmaro from Barcelona.

A project wing that is likely to be stashed overseas, Bolmaro has an intriguing profile. Despite his size — Bolmaro is 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan — he’s shown the ability to play somewhat of a point forward type role. Bolmaro has shown the ability to create off the dribble and is a solid playmaker that looks comfortable with the ball in his hands.

He isn’t an uber-athlete, but Bolmaro is a smart player. He has a good motor on the defensive end and his moves his feet well. He has solid upside and, at some point, should end up making the move from overseas into the NBA.

Sources: Celtics Trade No. 30 Pick to Grizzlies

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Boston is moving the 30th pick, per source.


No. 30 is headed to Memphis, per source.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

#22 – Zeke Nnaji – Denver Nuggets

Drew Maresca

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji is a 6-foot-11 forward from Arizona. He runs the floor well and has a nice scoring touch around the rim. He also possesses a good shooting stroke and should be able to grow into an effective stretch big for the Nuggets. Further, Nnaji is an above-average rebounder despite lacking overwhelming size and length.

Nnaji joins a Denver team that is deep and well-built. He’ll be hard-pressed to compete for minutes during the 2020-21 season, but he projects to become an effective role player in the NBA.

