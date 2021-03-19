NBA
Deadline Watch — Pacific Division
Basketball Insiders continues our Deadline Watch series, where we examine the trade buzz circulating around each division, with a look at the Pacific Division.
The Pacific Division has been one of the most competitive divisions in the entire NBA this season. The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers all appear to be serious title contenders. The Golden State Warriors are still fighting for a playoff spot while the Sacramento Kings are seemingly headed toward another high-lottery finish.
With the trade deadline less than a week away, every team aside from the Kings should be in the mood to buy. But just how might the deadline shake out for the Pacific? Which teams should do what? Let’s take a look.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference, but their final position in the standings shouldn’t matter to them. Their main concern should be getting Anthony Davis completely healthy and back on the court for the postseason. So long as they have a healthy Davis and LeBron James, they will and should be favored to go back-to-back.
Of course, that doesn’t preclude them from their due diligence at the trade deadline; they face a tight cap situation with little to trade away, but the team should do what they can to add a bit more depth in the coming weeks.
While they may be quiet at the actual trade deadline, the Lakers figure to be serious players in the buyout market. Already littered with intriguing names, the Lakers might just have a battle-tested vet that wants to win a ring fall into their lap, the kind of player that could address their depth issue and give them an even greater chance to repeat as champions. With even more names expected to become available in the coming days, expect the Lakers to be aggressive.
Los Angeles Clippers
The other Staples Center tenant could also be considered a title favorite. Fourth in the Western Conference, the Clippers seem to have made positive strides after last year’s playoff meltdown. The addition of Serge Ibaka and the surprise play of Nicholas Batum has also helped solidify their rotation. Still, they too should look to be aggressive at the trade deadline.
But what’s the most pressing need for the Clippers? Point guard; they should look to add one and they have the assets to do so. Patrick Beverly has missed significant time due to injury and, beyond that, isn’t the typical creator expected at the position. Reggie Jackson is a serviceable backup but has struggled at times as a starter. Ricky Rubio and George Hill are likely available and should be easy targets for the Clippers.
One of the worst teams in the clutch this season, another seasoned veteran could also aid their woes. An insurance big to play behind Ibaka or Ivica Zubac and keep players such as Patrick Patterson or Mfiondu Kabengele on the bench could also prove useful.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Second in the West, Phoenix has a lot of reasons to stand pat at the deadline — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That said, they’ve already made a minor move, acquiring Torrey Craig from the Milwaukee Bucks. Craig should fit into the role of a defensive wing and can provide quality minutes in the right matchup. His ability to play either forward position should also give the Suns another piece to play with when setting their lineups.
Going forward, Phoenix should look squarely at depth pieces like Craig.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have the potential to be one of the more aggressive teams at the deadline. They have the assets in James Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first round pick this season to go out for anyone they see fit. They are also paying a lot in the luxury tax and could also look to ship off someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. to save money.
The Warriors should do what they can to improve their roster and maximize Stephen Curry’s prime. However, there aren’t many guys worth pushing all the chips in with Bradley Beal and Zach Lavine seemingly unavailable.
That said, there are plenty of players the Warriors could target that would move the needle or, at the very least, help them secure a spot on the playoffs. They could take a swing at John Collins or Nikola Vucevic and hope they can work something out but, at this point, they would seem set to acquire more of a secondary option as opposed to another alpha alongside Curry. It was recently reported that the price for Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo was “too steep” for the Warriors, but players like Aaron Gordon and Harrison Barnes could likely be had at a more reasonable cost and aid the Warriors considerably.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings should be one of the deadline’s biggest sellers. They have appealing pieces up-and-down the roster that could bring back young players, draft picks or both to pair with their backcourt of the future in De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.
Barnes and Buddy Hield are both under contract beyond this season, but both have garnered interest and should be traded. Richaun Holmes, set to be a free agent after the season, is one of the more underrated bigs in the NBA and should draw plenty of interest as well. Sacramento also has some veterans that could be traded or bought out if no deal is found in Cory Joseph, Hassan Whiteside and Nemanja Bjelica. With seemingly more parity than ever across the league, the Kings have a real opportunity to take advantage of a buyers market and build something special; expect them to take advantage.
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – March 19
With the trade deadline approaching, Tristan Tucker takes a look at which rookies are on a roll down the stretch. LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are staples, but who else is emerging?
With the trade deadline just a week away and the end of the season fast approaching, fans are getting closer to seeing which rookies will cement themselves on the All-Rookie teams. Players like LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards are surefire contenders, but who else is in contention for the Rookie of the Year award? With teams gearing up for the playoffs, let’s take a look at how the rookie race is shaking out following the All-Star break.
1. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Previous: 1)
Another week means another slew of dominant performances by Ball. Ball is so much fun to watch for several reasons, but mostly because he plays with a flash and poise of a 10-year NBA veteran. The Hornets are on a four-game winning streak, with Ball leading the way. Since joining the starting lineup, Ball has only scored in single figures once.
LAMELO BALL. CASH THAT. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/R5TfGuv6qB
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2021
As a 19-year-old, Ball is already averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 6 boards per game while slashing a 44.9/38.1/80.4 shooting line. It’s scary to think about how much better he can get and, when looking at the improvements that his brother Lonzo has made this season, it would seem as if the sky’s the limit for the youngest Ball brother.
2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 5)
Edwards is on a complete tear recently — and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon. Since Feb. 24, Edwards is averaging an astonishing 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. After a pitiful shooting performance right before the All-Star break, Edwards is really turning it around. Since that performance, he’s connecting from deep at a 42.4 percent mark on over eight attempts per contest.
ANTHONY EDWARDS IS SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/P8JWp24K6V
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021
If not for an inconsistent start to his season, Edwards would be the unquestioned top rookie. His shooting was his biggest downfall, something that rookies can often struggle with, but if Edwards’ recent outings are anything to buy stock in, that worry could already be out the window.
As Edwards said to his doubters about being taken before Ball, “Whoever is still talking about that, they can just kick rocks.”
3. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 2)
Haliburton loses stock for the first time in a long time on this ladder, but it’s mostly a result of an injury that left him sidelined for four games. Then, in the three games immediately following his return to the lineup, Haliburton took some time to shake off the rust and saw more limited minutes.
However, the guard out of Iowa State joined the starting lineup for just the third time this season in a win over the Washington Wizards and posted 17 points and 4 assists. With the injury to Marvin Bagley III, it seems as if Haliburton’s insertion into the starting lineup could be a more permanent fixture. Bagley’s future in Sacramento may be unsure, but the Kings have a potentially star-studded young backcourt in Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox.
4. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: 3)
Quickley is a stud, continuing his hot-shooting antics through a recent tumultuous stretch for the Knicks. Quickley, like Haliburton, recently earned a starting spot, putting up 34 combined points in a back-to-back. On the year, Quickley is knocking down 37.2 percent of his shots from three-point land and is averaging 12.8 points per game.
Approaching the deadline, it will be interesting to see how Quickley’s role evolves as the Knicks shoot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. It’s quite possible that New York’s guard rotation is thinned after the deadline, priming Quickley for a fixed spot in the rotation.
5. Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (Previous: 4)
Since becoming a starter, Bey is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 38.1 percent from three on over seven attempts per game. Alongside the rest of Detroit’s young corps, which were recently bolstered by the addition of Hamidou Diallo, Bey is making the Pistons an exciting young team that has two recent wins over the Toronto Raptors.
It seems that with the trade deadline coming next week, there’s a chance for the Detroit rotation to thin out even more. That should provide Bey and other young cogs like Saben Lee and Isaiah Stewart even more time to shine.
6. Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (Previous: 6)
Since returning from the All-Star break, Tate’s play has been very up-and-down. He posted a strong performance against the Atlanta Hawks, putting up 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, but followed that up with a 2-point dud. All season, Tate has provided the energy the Rockets lack from other spots on the roster with its huge amount of turnover.
With the trade of P.J. Tucker, the starting power forward spot should be Tate’s to lose. Tate is just one of five rookies to have played 1,000 minutes or more this season and is also the only undrafted player to put up more than 600 minutes this season.
Honorable Mention: Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets (Previous: Not Ranked)
After an onslaught of injuries and trades, Martin emphatically inserted himself into Houston’s rotation. This placement is based on a small sample size, but it’s important to note the contributions that Martin is making right away.
Since being called up from the G League alongside Kevin Porter Jr., Martin is averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.4 blocks while connecting at a 55.3 percent clip from the floor.
KENYON MARTIN JR. DUNKED ALL OVER JOHN COLLINS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bN40cXA78R
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2021
Other rookies like James Wiseman, Isaac Okoro and Patrick Williams are also worth watching here. Okoro and Williams show flashes of two-way greatness on a nightly basis, with Williams absolutely dominating the Raptors in a recent matchup. Okoro is a strong defensive cog for the Cleveland Cavaliers but needs to work on his shot. Meanwhile, Wiseman puts up strong numbers but is once again sidelined for the Golden State Warriors.
As teams prepare for playoff runs, more rookies will insert themselves into rotations and establish themselves as feature NBA players. Be sure to follow along with Basketball Insiders for all the latest updates and rumors circulating during the trade deadline!
Deadline Watch — Central Division
Basketball Insiders begins our Deadline Watch series, where we examine the trade buzz circulating around each division. Up first is the Central Division where a mixture of interesting teams will play pivotal roles leading up to the Mar. 25 deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is one week away and several organizations are looking to make a splash before the regular season hits the home stretch. Some teams need to facilitate a deal more than others as they prepare for the postseason. Sellers will be just as active as they turn their attention to reshaping their roster for next season and beyond.
Basketball Insiders begins our Deadline Watch series which will focus on the trade buzz within each division. Kicking things off is the Central Division which features a title contender, two solid playoff teams and two organizations ready to sell.
Milwaukee Bucks (26-14)
The Bucks made a big splash on Wednesday by acquiring the highly-coveted P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. Opponents will now have an even more difficult time scoring against this top-tier defense led by potential All-Defensive team members Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and, of course, the reigning Defensive PotY in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee prioritized their defense over the backup point guard position as they packaged D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and a 2023 first-round pick in the deal. They didn’t have much flexibility due to the Holiday trade and the luxury tax. Still, they were able to work out a deal to get their top target.
Redirecting was certainly a creative way when it comes to first rd. picks.
Before the trade, MIL was not allowed to trade a first because of the Jrue Holiday trade.
Acquiring their 2022 first back from Houston allowed them to part ways with an unprotected 1 in 2023. https://t.co/STPPgT4siI
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021
Tucker will be an ideal fit in Milwaukee, where they will rely on his versatility and toughness on defense. His corner three-point shooting will also be a welcome addition on offense. According to Cleaning The Glass, the Bucks rank last in three-point shooting from the corner. Tucker has led the league in three-point percentage from the corner in each of the last two seasons. With Antetokounmpo and Middleton drawing so much attention, Tucker will have ample opportunities to cash in from distance.
Milwaukee also dealt seldom-used Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations. The Bucks could still use another role player to give their second-unit a boost offensively. Wayne Ellington would be a great addition if they can entice Detroit; Alec Burks is another name to watch if New York decides to shore up their backcourt.
Chicago Bulls (18-21)
Early in the season, it appeared as though the Bulls were destined to be sellers. That is no longer the case as Chicago has been playing excellent basketball under Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine has been shouldering the load for this young Bulls team but he cannot be asked to do much more. The front office needs to be aggressive in its efforts to improve the team.
Lauri Markkanen has been a difficult player to evaluate, given his injuries and inconsistent play. He will be a free agent after this season but Chicago could elect to use him as the centerpiece of a potential blockbuster deal for a guy like Nikola Vucevic. A move like that would signal that Chicago is serious about their immediate future while also putting them in the conversation as a future top destination in the Eastern Conference.
A calming presence in the locker room could prove to be very beneficial for this young group as they prepare for life in the postseason. George Hill is a veteran with leadership qualities in addition to much-needed perimeter shooting. Jarrett Culver would be a tremendous addition to this nucleus in Chicago. A more realistic target might be Troy Brown Jr. or Mo Bamba. Thaddeus Young has been playing well and his versatility on both ends of the floor is very attractive to contending teams.
Indiana Pacers (17-22)
The Pacers are neither buyers nor sellers at this point, as they are still evaluating their core. After moving on from Victor Oladipo early in the season, Indiana has finally been able to see their return on the floor. Caris LeVert has returned to playing basketball after successful surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney. Indiana is still waiting to get T.J. Warren back before they can get a sense of this group’s chemistry.
According to the Indianapolis Star, several teams have reached out to Indiana about the availability of Myles Turner but the Pacers are not actively shopping the league’s leading shot blocker. They’re only $4.2 million below the luxury tax, which could complicate any potential deals. Doug McDermott is having a career year and will hit free agency at the end of this season. The Pacers might not be able to re-sign him and he will certainly garner some attention from the title contenders.
With Warren still a long way from returning, the Pacers could look to add another defensive wing player to their roster. One realistic option might be James Ennis III from Orlando. Another intriguing option would be Josh Hart, who is vastly underrated for what he does. Hart’s perimeter defense and three-point shooting would help the Pacers, and he is one of the best rebounders in the league at his position.
Cleveland Cavaliers (15-25)
The season started very well for Cleveland but it has been trending downward for months. Now, they are clearly sellers at the deadline. The good news is they have found their starting center for the foreseeable future in Jarrett Allen. After trading for the big man, they have several others at his position to ship out of town. The first is Andre Drummond, who has already played his final game with the team. It will be difficult to move him at his salary but they have plenty of other trade pieces.
Cleveland's Andre Drummond, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and now Houston's PJ Tucker — all away from their teams for good until they are either traded in the next two weeks (or bought out)
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2021
Kevin Love is another veteran big man that will not be easy to move given his salary and injury history. Both Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee could be on the move before the deadline as well. Larry Nance Jr. is the player that most contending teams are targeting but Cleveland has stated that he is not available. Nance has been one of the league’s best defenders this season and a big reason for Cleveland’s recent decline with him out of the lineup.
The assets that Cleveland will be seeking in return will be in the form of draft picks. The future of this franchise relies upon the continued growth and development surrounding Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and Allen.
Better days are ahead for this transitioning team.
Detroit Pistons (11-29)
It is no secret that the Pistons will be sellers at the deadline. The big question is whether or not Jerami Grant will be part of the sale. After choosing Detroit over Denver in the offseason, Grant has been a man on a mission. The frontrunner for the Most Improved Player Award is coveted by several contending teams, especially the Boston Celtics. If the organization wants to strike while the iron is hot, they could net some extremely good assets to help with their rebuild.
The youth movement continues as Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin have been replaced by Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. Even after a massive overhaul of their roster, the Pistons still have a handful of valuable trade chips at their disposal. Ellington is certainly a player that many teams would like to acquire, but they could also capitalize on Mason Plumlee’s highly-productive season in an effort to collect more future draft compensation.
Detroit has already made several moves this season, including a recent trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Hamidou Diallo. They have the luxury of being patient and selective in the hours leading to the deadline. The Pistons are young, full of potential and finally following an established plan that has them trending in the right direction.
The next Deadline Watch series will take a deep dive into the Atlantic Division, which is arguably the best division in the league. All five teams could easily make the playoffs, with two title contenders sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
What’s The Bold Move For The Dallas Mavericks?
The Dallas Mavericks have underachieved this season. What type of bold move that could take them back into contention out west?
The Dallas Mavericks came into the 2020-21 season with high expectations, with experts across the league predicting great things from the group led by Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic.
But more than halfway through the season, the Mavericks have fallen short of expectations and are fighting just to make the playoffs, sitting at 20-18 and eighth in the Western Conference. Dallas is a young team and may not be in a rush, but the bold move for the Mavericks is to improve their roster both in the short and long-term.
The Mavs are without doubt building around their 22-year-old two-time All-Star Doncic and, in just his third season, he’s already proved to be one of the best players in the NBA. Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s one of just four players to be averaging more than 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game – alongside LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and James Harden.
With Doncic at the helm, the Mavs’ future is bright, but finding complementary pieces alongside him has been more difficult. Kristaps Porzingis was brought in from the New York Knicks to be Doncic’s sidekick, but that hasn’t gone to plan so far. Porzingis is, without doubt, a talented player, but he has struggled to stay healthy his entire career. The most games Porzingis has ever played in a season was his rookie season in 2015-16 when he played 72. Since then, he hasn’t played more than 62 games in a season, including missing the entire 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL. A bold move for the Mavericks would be to begin shopping Porzingis for a new sidekick, one who can be counted on to be on the court alongside Doncic every game.
One name that could be a favorable replacement is Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins. The 23-year-old Collins is in his fourth season in the NBA, and his skill set would be an excellent fit alongside Doncic while also providing a ton of upside to be an All-Star. This year, Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
Collins can stretch the floor in the same way Porzingis can but provides a scoring game inside the arc that Porzingis lacks. The Atlanta up-and-comer shoots 36.5 percent of his shot attempts from within three feet of the rim, while Porzingis only shoots 21.5 percent of his attempts from the same distance. Collins’ inside game and athleticism make him a more dynamic second option alongside Doncic, and he also provides defensive upside that Porzingis seems to lack due to his injury struggles.
Another option to bring in a new sidekick for Doncic could be the much sought-after Orlando Magic big man, Nikola Vucevic. But Vucevic’s high demand may mean the Mavericks won’t have the assets to make a serious push. Another exciting option is Detroit Pistions’ Jermai Grant – and he would be an excellent two-way presence on the roster that has shown to have a much-improved isolation scoring package.
While an interesting option, the Pistons have been vocal in saying they aren’t interested in trading their star forward, but a potential package of Porzingis and prospects like Tyler Bey or Josh Green may get Detroit’s attention.
Another issue the Mavericks have is the lack of quality big men outside of Porzingis on the roster. After Porzingis, the next highest scoring big is Maxi Kleber, who averages 7.5 points per game. They also have Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell and Boban Marjanovic, all of whom have struggled to be difference makers in their minutes this season.
A veteran presence who could provide solid minutes on both ends of the court is the Thunder’s Al Horford. Horford is putting up 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, and despite being 34 years old has been a big positive for the young Thunder on defense. The Mavs are the 23rd ranked defensive ranking owners in the NBA, so if they want to make a late playoff push, an experienced defensive upgrade like Horford would go a long way.
Unfortunately for Dallas, Horford is only on the second year of his four-year $109 million contract. That’s a lot of money as the Mavericks will soon have to extend Doncic sooner rather than later.
A more realistic option to improve their center depth presents itself in veterans like Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge. Drummond and Aldridge are both on expiring contracts and will come much cheaper in a theoretical trade than Horford would.
Drummond has been in the NBA for nine seasons, but at just 27 years old, he has plenty left in the tank to help a contender. Drummond will need to scale back his inefficient and high-volume scoring game, posting a 50 percent true shooting on a 31 percent usage rate this season. But at 6-foot-10, 280 pounds, Drummond has some defensive talent. Aldridge is much older than Drummond at 35 years old, but his veteran presence, along with his scoring and shooting, would be a significant help to Dallas.
Aldridge is having his lowest-scoring season since his rookie season, but despite this, he is still averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 36 percent from three-point range. Drummond and Aldridge could also end up being bought out by their respective teams, meaning Dallas wouldn’t have to give up anything to improve their depth at center.
The Mavericks need a bold move to push their way into the playoffs this season. The good thing for the Mavs is that the trade market will present them with plenty of options to make improvements. If they feel bold, the Mavericks could shake up the Western Conference and their chance at the playoffs.