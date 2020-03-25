NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Central Division
Spencer Davies continues Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with a look at the best names coming out of the Central Division.
Well, this has certainly been difficult.
As we enter week two of however many weeks (or months) it will take for the world’s on-switch to be flipped up by a metaphorical finger, the game of basketball is sorely missed. There’s an unknown within all of this, which makes it even harder to grasp.
But those three sentences will be the only negative spin I’ll be putting on this forward-moving piece. As Benny Nadeau astutely illustrated our current situation in these times, he also kicked off Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with the Northwest Division, so that’s what we’re here to continue along with the Central…sans the Mad Max references.
Before we get started, let’s just get this out of the way: If you’re looking for “sexy” names on this list, you won’t find many of them. What you will see are players who have burst onto the scene as recently as this season — perfect timing for a free agent market that is going to be scarce in star-level talent, yet plentiful in complementary and secondary pieces that can help complete a puzzle if the fit is right.
Improbable, But Not Impossible
Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers – Player Option – $27,950,198
This first name contradicts everything that was typed in the introduction. Drummond is a two-time All-Star center and a sexy name. He is bar-none the best rebounder in the NBA and has been consistent since he stepped foot in the league. He works wonders in the pick-and-roll game and provides a forceful presence on the interior. He’s a much-improved ball-handler in open floor opportunities and can start a fastbreak with ease. He’s even shown *signs* — heavy emphasis on the asterisks — of expanding his range to the perimeter.
With all that said though, is Drummond willing to walk away from $28.7 million in 2020? Contending teams that he’d likely prefer won’t have all that much money to spend this upcoming offseason. In addition, the league is trending towards versatility as opposed to the traditional type of big man, which he fits the mold of. Would a franchise gamble a pricey long-term future on a player whose positioning is seemingly fading away?
There’s a lot of questions here: Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman has said on the record that he’d consider Drummond a play for both now and later. At 26 years old, he’s just now entering his prime. His options could be limited whenever things start back up again, so it might be wise to take the money, skip free agency now and figure things out in 2021.
Otto Porter Jr., Chicago Bulls – Player Option – $27,250,576
Porter is in the same boat as Drummond when it comes to his contract. The difference is that he hasn’t played much at all this year due to a left foot injury. It’s a shame because of the productive season he put together when the Washington Wizards sent him to Chicago last season. Since his return, he’s registered respectable numbers as a starter on both ends of the floor.
Wings are in high demand these days, so Porter fits the bill pretty much on any team. The issue is that he won’t make close to what he does now on a new deal, especially after such an injury. Don’t bet on Porter opting out of the last year of his current deal.
Diamonds In The Rough?
Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons – Unrestricted – $1,645,357
When the Pistons blew it all up around the trade deadline to change course, Wood was poised to be the primary beneficiary. Simply put, the 24-year-old big man has lived up to his end of the bargain.
Wood not only finally got a chance to show what he could do on the floor consistently, but he made sure that people would take notice in the process. Having played 51 games combined in the previous three seasons of his career, he found a place to dominate in Detroit. Over a career-high 62 games this season, he has posted his best numbers so far as well — 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with a 65.9 true shooting percentage. However, those statistics pale in comparison to what’s happened since the deadline.
Since Drummond was dealt away, Wood’s boasted 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He’s knocking down 40 percent of his shots from distance, while giving Detroit a block and nearly a steal each night. This take-off is well-timed considering his free-agent status and young age. Wood is set to make the well-deserved big bucks with few bigs to compete against in the market.
Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls – Restricted – $5,348,007
If you’re looking for a player to lock up ball-handlers on the outside, Dunn is your guy. While teams might have a slight hesitation to give him a ton of money because of his offensive limitations, it’s clear that the Providence product is a load to handle as a defensive matchup. His length is extremely bothersome as his long arms help him poke away steals and deflect the ball in passing lanes.
The Bulls are allowing 6.8 more points per 100 possessions with Dunn off the floor, ranking in the 91st percentile, according to Cleaning The Glass. His impact on that end alone makes him a sought-after piece for any team that wants to bring in a true perimeter defender – a skill set that almost all coaches thirst after to stop an opposing offense from execution. It remains to be seen whether Chicago extends the qualifying offer and if he accepts that. Even so, another organization may pay him more money than the Bulls would be willing to match due to the development of Coby White and their commitment to Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky.
Jordan McRae, Detroit Pistons – Unrestricted – $1,645,357
With injuries overloading the Wizards and a season taking a downturn, McRae took the wheel and put it into overdrive. In a 10-game stretch from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, the veteran swingman became the anchor of Washington’s bench bunch and didn’t disappoint. He averaged a hair under 20 points and 5 rebounds while converting 45.1 percent of his threes during the span.
McRae drew interest at the trade deadline and ultimately ended up with the Denver Nuggets. With those rotations already set and his free agency pending, McRae requested a buyout and landed with the blown-up Pistons to increase his role. Through four games, there have been struggles on his end. Still, there should be no overlooking how well he played for D.C. when they needed him most. Ultimately, McRae should definitely make a decent amount of money, much more than the minimum, for the first time in his career.
Shaquille Harrison, Chicago Bulls – Restricted – $1,620,564
Yes, there is another Bulls guard on this list. If you can’t tell, there’s kind of a logjam in head coach Jim Boylen’s rotation. The 26-year-old displays the grit and tenacity that old school generals love, while also satisfying his role on the offensive end of the floor. He’s been on a shooting tear in the month of March and is positionally versatile with his 6-foot-7, 190-pound frame. It might be a small sample size, but there’s a team that could find a steal in Harrison if Chicago elects not to match a deal pending on what the team does with that qualifying offer decision.
Proven Bigs
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers – Unrestricted – $18,539,130
After spending the entirety of his career with the wine-and-gold thus far, could Thompson be going elsewhere? With plenty of different frontcourt talent, the Cavaliers have decisions to make. The aforementioned Drummond situation and Kevin Love entering his final season of a lucrative contract make this scenario an uncertain one. But never say never when it comes to him staying in Northeast Ohio…
However, Thompson’s camp reportedly wanted the veteran center to be dealt in February even before Cleveland acquired Drummond from the Pistons, so a split may just happen. As the front office and coaching staff figure out what will happen with that triangle, let it be known that Thompson has been the consummate professional. There has been no complaining, pouting or anything close to the sort as his role slightly diminished. In fact, he’s even outplayed the starters as the commander of the second unit and has finished games strongly in front of Drummond on multiple occasions.
The likely scenario you might see play out is a sign-and-trade between whatever team decides to bring him in and the Cavaliers. It’s wishful thinking on Cleveland fans that have grown to love his tenacity and grit to expect him to return to the city again. Thompson deserves a chance at one more big payday though, and if that’s what he ultimately wants to do, it probably won’t come from Koby Altman and company.
Robin Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks – Player Option – $4,767,000
We’ve all gotten the chance to see the Lopez twins team up (albeit not together) and it’s been awesome. There was a time when these two were limited in their skill sets as big bodies in the post to defend, often working with their back to the basket. While they still do that now, their versatility has gradually improved with each season.
Now in Milwaukee, Robin Lopez has followed his brother’s lead by hitting a career-best 34.4 percent of his shots from deep. Even more so, since the All-Star break, he is 13-for-25 from distance. It’s a rise identical to Brook’s when he started knocking shots down with ease in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
Depending on what Robin desires in his next salary and what the Bucks want to give him as a backup, this may only be a one-year thing. After all, he was a starter for three solid years with the Bulls before taking a heavily diminished role behind Brook. It will be interesting to see how that shakes out – at 31 years old, chances at a long-term deal aren’t going to be there often.
Obviously, there will be more than these eight players in the free-agent market coming out of the Central.
Veterans with plenty left to give like Brandon Knight, John Henson, Wesley Matthews (PO) and Justin Holiday should garner attention from contending teams that seek experience and playing the right way. Those that need a shooting boost should look no further than Langston Galloway and Svi Mykhailiuk (TO), who are hitting 40 percent of their triples. Pat Connaughton brings just about everything to the table with his athleticism and defensive prowess. If waived prior to their guarantee dates, T.J. McConnell and Ersan Ilyasova deserve a look to bring a punch off the bench.
There are also opportunities to gamble on young talents such as restricted free agents Sterling Brown, Alize Johnson, Denzel Valentine and unrestricted big man Ante Zizic.
Again, these mostly aren’t the names that were included in the crazy offseason we had one year ago, but they’re guys that can contribute if they find the right home. Not all of them are going to be paid handsomely, nor will they all secure their future. Unfortunately, that’s the name of the game. Of those players mentioned, you could see some “show ‘em, prove ‘em” short-term contracts to boost their value heading into 2021.
Let’s hope that the season resumes as safely (and as soon) as possible. If you’re like me, you’re aching to see some hoops!
Be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders as we continue our division-by-division breakdown of the upcoming 2021 free-agent class.
NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Northwest Division
With content at an absolute crawl, Basketball Insiders is ready to make comparisons to apocalyptic classics and get you some much-needed virtual water cooler chatter. Up first, a look at the most intriguing potential free agents in the Northwest Division.
So, this is what the wasteland is like, huh?
During 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, the titular character – aimlessly stuck in the barren desert sands and forever shooing his inner-demons – makes the best of a terrible situation. In short, Max helps others in need, survives a horrific storm and then releases the floodgates, thus giving the people what they want: Conten…err, water. Our hero gives them water. Yep, definitely water.
It’s been 13 days since the last NBA game. That’s the type of non-action that onlookers have bitterly accepted to be the case in mid-August’s post-free agent landscape and pre-training camp lull. And although the world is dealing with a much more serious issue at hand, it’s been even harder to do so without everybody’s favorite distraction. Hell, without the daily action and locker room availability, Basketball Insiders’ Trending Now column is conspicuously empty and the Slack channel has ground to a halt.
But with no clear end date in sight, a portion of our small team has decided to blow the dust from our bones and resurrect the fountain of professional basketball content. In doing so, we’ll simply do our best. We’ll do our April content plan in March and schedule our May series pieces for April. We’ll tackle draft content whenever a draft happens – whether that’s in June or July or, like, 2021. We’ll throw out all the rules in hopes of providing that slight at-home itch-scratcher, something to satiate you while trying not to click over to Twitter.com again and read more debilitatingly upsetting updates for the 954th time before noon.
We’re no Max Rockatansky; nor are we Furiosa, either. All of us, whether we realize it or not, are just different versions of Nux. Chasing our next high of basketball euphoria – a silly article, narrating your own mixtape, taking to Instagram Live with a beloved teammate, rapping because there are no games to cover, whatever it may take – just to get through another day without the real thing.
So, with all that said: Hello, let’s get to that thinly-veined metaphor of content as water and wade through this oasis side-by-side.
***
Over the following week, Basketball Insiders will go toe-to-toe with 2020’s free-agent class. While there’s no guarantee that the season will resume soon, once it does, there will be chatter almost immediately. By division, we’ll check out presumed free agents of all varieties – restricted, unrestricted, with options, etc. – and wonder just how the dominos might fall. These may not even become definitive Top 8 lists by skill alone, but instead sorted by those with the most interesting situations.
For the Northwest Division, three of the four franchises are in the thick of the home-court advantage chase, while those pesky Portland Trail Blazers just won’t go away. Karl-Anthony Towns finally got his wish in D’Angelo Russell, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are closer to the conference-worst Warriors than the final postseason seed, so that’s not exactly optimistic-adjacent, either.
Their upcoming class of free agents is not spectacularly insane by any means – nor is there a showstopper or hotshot offer sheet to be made. Truly, the biggest decision money-wise will be made by a player that many have already left behind, a fringe Hall-of-Fame candidate that was supposed to push his team up and over the top…
The Classy Veterans
Mike Conley Jr., Utah Jazz – Early Termination Option – $32,511,624
Given Utah’s rollercoaster ride of a campaign, Conley has taken the brunt of that criticism and it’s not difficult to see why. It’s the 32-year-old’s first season outside of Memphis and his numbers are down across the board and dealt with a lingering injury to make matters even worse. But for Conley to rip up the richest final season of a contract that once made him the highest-paid player in the NBA back in 2016, he’d need millions upon millions of reasons why.
(Al Horford just made a similar decision, you’d scream from the rooftops; worse: you’re right!)
On the open market – and without a wildly-prohibitive contract, importantly – there’s no reason to believe that Conley is done just yet. If the Jazz want to remain in that dark horse Western Conference race, they’ll need the point guard to be himself – and, in all likelihood, this is a relationship that’ll last on until 2022.
Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets – Unrestricted – $32,511,624
Also falling into the stalwart-veteran-turned-cap-space-sponge-but-intriguing-on-the-open-market category is Millsap, the Nuggets’ starting power forward that hasn’t stopped doing the little things right. At 35, the best days are behind Millsap, but he’s still contributing in ways that have helped Denver stay within reach of a top postseason seed. Still, at just 12 points per game — his lowest tally since 2009-10 — coupled with the franchise’s need to add another star to the mix, he’s not a must-sign anymore. With Nikola Jokic developing into one of the league’s best centers and Michael Porter Jr. finally looking for more consistent minutes, paying Millsap will be far from an offseason priority.
He’s undeniably well-loved within the locker room, so a team-friendly deal would benefit both sides – but seeing Millsap as a deep bench piece on a bonafide contender sounds like captivating television as well.
The… “Uh, What Are We Calling You?” Category
Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers – Unrestricted – $2,159,029
So, you’ve probably heard by now, but Anthony is back…and honestly, he’s held his own. After being unceremoniously ousted from the NBA for over a year, the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer has provided a serious punch to Portland’s attack. At 15.3 points per game, it’s not Anthony’s most prolific performance – again, this is a man that won a scoring title and rocks All-Star appearances in the double-digits – but it should be enough to secure him another gig in 2020-21. Anthony, 35, won’t win you a ring, nor is he anywhere close to being “the missing piece” or third wheel as many that are stuck in 2005 would like to believe.
And yet, why not? Why not put Carmelo Anthony on your squad for a minimum if it’s a fringe franchise case-by-case? Sacramento Kings? Sign him up. Orlando Magic? Let’s get to work. A retirement tour for Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore, would be a dose of fresh air for a Washington Wizards team that needs any sort of silver lining these days. At worst, this lightning-in-a-bottle fizzes out and any hit on the cap will be easily navigated. At best, he’ll end up as the second-best player on the roster behind RJ Barrett.
What’s to truly lose?
Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers – Unrestricted – $27,093,018
Undeniably, his origin story remains great as a second-rounder turned G League graduate turned multi-year millionaire – however, somewhere along the way, the narrative turned sour. Between the poor free throwing shooting and suspect effort, Whiteside, in spite of his stat-packing performances, became this weird entity of box score bliss. Even today, the 7-foot center is enjoying averages of 16.3 points (second-highest of his career), 14.2 rebounds (career-high) and 3.1 blocks (shockingly not a career-high but is today’s league leader) per game and there’s zero buzz about his impending free agency.
With the center, it’s always been about finding the right fit or coach and, at 30, his best days are likely behind him. Given the Trail Blazers’ unexpected woes, we’ve not heard about Whiteside much outside of recent comments asking for consideration in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. When the season kicks back up, the talented Whiteside will likely cede minutes to Jusuf Nurkic, a big man that is signed to a long-term deal. For Whiteside, much of his future depends on how the remainder of 2020 shakes out – but has he done enough to change the tides?
The Serviceable Section
Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets – Unrestricted – $14,041,096
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz – Unrestricted – $13,437,500
Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City Thunder – Unrestricted – $10,740,740
All three have proven to be worthy-rotation pieces in the past: Plumlee as a capable passer and rim-runner, Clarkson as a microwave scorer and Roberson as the potential-laden defensive stalwart. All three, too, might be paid less as free agents this offseason.
Plumlee, 30, was tossed behind an emerging Jokic in 2016-17 and has since struggled to break out from that role – but he’s still shooting 61.7 percent from the floor this season and knows his limits. As an energy guy, he could remain in Denver and his average status across the board makes him an adequate, affordable solution for franchises filling out a depth chart.
Clarkson, 27, hasn’t always been on top, but he certainly helped resurrect Utah’s half-sunken ship earlier this season. Since the red-hot shooter arrived from Cleveland in December, he’s single-handedly saved the Jazz on multiple occasions. As a fine enough three-point shooter and consistent scorer, Clarkson is somebody that Utah would like to keep, but that might prove difficult given roster hurdles. But for a bench unit that has desperately needed the 6-foot-4 guard’s scoring punch, the conference contender ultimately may not have much choice.
The road for Roberson has been the most challenging of all, but not without plenty of promise. In Jan. 2018, the standout defensive player ruptured his left patellar tendon and missed the remainder of the year. Following setback after setback, Roberson still has yet to feature in another NBA game. Unbelievably, that makes him one of the most intriguing free agents in the entire class.
During an incredible breakout campaign, Roberson reached the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, mentioned alongside names like Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Throughout that 2016-17 season, Roberson was one of 11 players to finish with at least a block and steal per game. So if the 28-year-old is half the defender he used to be, he’ll be a steal in free agency – whether that’s in Oklahoma City again or elsewhere.
The Danilo Gallinari Category
Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder – Unrestricted – $22,615,559
The esteemed Danilo Gallinari Category only features Danilo Gallinari – go figure, right?
After entering the 2019-20 season as for-sure trade bait on a likely-to-be-bad Thunder roster that had just lost Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Gallinari has strongly spotlighted on the league’s biggest surprise team. In fact, despite his status as an unrestricted free agent barrelling down the pipeline, Oklahoma City decided to hold onto the Italian-born veteran to keep their dazzling postseason chase alive.
At the time of the season’s suspension, the Thunder were 40-24, a league-best 8-2 in their last 10 games and proud owners of the No. 5 postseason seed. Without question, Gallinari is a major reason why, and keeping him was worth the risk – even if he ends up leaving for nothing.
He’ll be 32 whenever the next campaign begins, and although he’s a talented scorer, a spotted injury history doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Since he was drafted in 2008, Gallinari has played 70 or more games just twice (2009-10, 2012-13) and struggles to get back on the court once he’s initially hurt. In any case, after all these years, he’s posted back-to-back career seasons – one with the Los Angeles Clippers, then this campaign for Oklahoma City.
At 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers on 41 percent from deep, he’s been an excellent fit with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schröder and Steven Adams – and that very five-man lineup sports the best offensive rating by a considerable amount.
It’s hard to tell what will become of this once-makeshift Thunder roster when the offseason finally commences: Will they let Gallinari walk? Will Oklahoma City try to trade Paul again? What about Adams? For a franchise that was ready to reach the bottom of the barrel in their first-ever rebuild following that long-ago move from Seattle, this is uncharted territory.
If a return to the Thunder doesn’t pan out, Gallinari will have suitors – at the trade deadline the Miami HEAT aggressively pursued him, reportedly. And even if he doesn’t pull down another whopping $22.6 million per year deal again, Gallinari’s ability to space the floor and work as a secondary playmaker makes sense for most, if not all, of the usual suspects.
With basketball nowhere closer to resuming, and much of the collective public close to losing their minds, try to use Basketball Insiders’ coverage to your advantage. Whether as a simple distraction, a way to supply staff-meeting-at-the-virtual-water-cooler fodder or just as another reminder to go watch Mad Max: Fury Road again, we’ve got you covered.
We are all but hopelessly-optimistic Nuxs and this sand-filled, dunk-absent landscape feels a little less empty with some content — so, please, dig in.
NBA
NBA Daily: Four Teams With Buyer’s Remorse
Many of the free agency signings from this past summer have not panned out well. Chad Smith takes a look at four teams that would likely do things differently if they had a time machine.
The flurry of activity that was the 2019 free agency period reshaped the landscape of the league. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Bojan Bogdanovic had the basketball world salivating long before opening night. Even guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played major roles in how the future of the league will play out.
We know which teams got it right. Obviously the LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat have had their moves pay off. Organizations like the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers did just as well simply by retaining their core players.
Unfortunately, every team is not able to hit a home run. Several front offices took a gamble that has either burned them or has put a pothole in their road to success. Four teams, in particular, have struck out as the season has played out.
The year is 2020, and so too is hindsight. The teams and players listed below haven’t had the success they thought they would, but like basketball, this whole process is a team effort. Ownership, executives, coaches and players all factor into these decisions, and sometimes they simply do not work out the way they envision.
Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers
After the surprising news that Horford would not be returning to Boston, it was difficult to find the ideal destination for the big man. He wanted to go to a place where he could still compete for a championship, but also still get the kind of money that he was seeking. Philadelphia was the spot, but the puzzle pieces just haven’t fit together from the beginning.
Horford is still an adequate defender who is excellent at communicating. His statistical numbers are down in virtually every category. His fit alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has been one of the biggest problems for the Sixers this season. With one or both of them out of the lineup, He has played better, but is still a far cry from the force that he was in his previous years.
The 33-year old center signed a four-year contract for $109 million, which may have been why it was so difficult to move him before the trade deadline. Should Philly stumble in the postseason (if it happens) and decide to really shake things up this summer, Horford could be on the move yet again.
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
Perhaps the most surprising move that hasn’t panned out this season was the addition of Conley in Utah. Since the days of Deron Williams nearly a decade ago, the Jazz has desperately needed a playmaking point guard with a legitimate jumper. Acquiring a talent like Conley was supposed to give them that star guard to put alongside their sensational shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell.
While the other teams on this list dished out a hefty contract, the Jazz just absorbed Conley’s. They had to give up four rotation players and a first round draft pick, but this was supposed to have been the move to put them over the top. They added Bogdanovic right after making this move, and they were viewed as one of the most promising teams heading into the season.
On paper, the fit seemed ideal. The idea was to take some of the ball handing and shot-creation responsibilities away from Mitchell. The main issue has been the pick-and-pop situation in Utah. After spending 12 seasons in Memphis playing alongside Marc Gasol, Conley is now running a two-man game with Rudy Gobert.
The two big men couldn’t possibly be more different — in terms of their strengths on offense. While Gasol was more versatile and had a good jump shot from anywhere on the floor, Gobert is only a weapon on offense if he is near the basket. His numbers have been dreadful this season, but Utah has a wizard named Quin Snyder that has tweaked things a bit to somewhat turn things around.
Tomas Satoransky & Thaddeus Young, Chicago Bulls
Not much has worked out at all for the Bulls this season, aside from Zach LaVine. From the coaching to the player execution on the court, it has been quite a disappointing year for everyone in Chicago. Injuries are mostly to blame, as they have been hammered with them since day one. With such a young roster, the thought process was to add some veteran leadership to help shape the core group.
Chicago gave Satoransky and Young each a three-year deal, with $30 million going to the point guard and $43.63 million to the versatile forward. While neither player has made a huge impact, much of their work is done behind the scenes and in the locker room with the young guys. They have had to play more because of the injuries up and down the roster, but their outlook going forward isn’t very clear.
The Bulls drafted Coby White to be their future starting point guard, and he has shown incredible flashes this season as one of the top rookies in the league. They have Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. as their frontline of the future, with Chandler Hutchison waiting in the wings behind another veteran in Otto Porter. Jim Boylen may or may not return next season, but the Bulls still have an odd roster on their hands for the next couple of years.
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Whether or not the Knicks actually struck out on Durant and Irving is up for debate. What isn’t up for debate is the fact that their season has been a colossal failure. With so much money to throw at free agents in the summer, New York did just that. In what was a bizarre fury of signings, they led with Randle as their main piece.
The Knicks gave Randle a three-year deal for $62.10 million, which did not seem absurd at the time. After a career year in New Orleans, Randle made the move to The Big Apple with the idea that the franchise was ready to turn things around with him as the catalyst.
His overall numbers haven’t been terrible, but the execution and results have been. His shooting percentages are down drastically from last season. The 25-year old is shooting 27 percent from three-point range and has the lowest effective field goal percentage since his rookie season.
The confusing roster construction and shaky coaching situations are more likely to blame for New York’s 20-44 record. Judging from the circus of events that we have seen from this organization this season, perhaps it is Randle who has remorse in this scenario.
NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: The Number One Thing We Can Do Right Now
Jake Rauchbach addresses ways to best support athletes as the sports world goes on a lengthy hiatus.
During times of uncertainty, maybe the most important step is to first turn inward and let go of our fears and negativity.
Doing this can have the effect of centering, providing clarity and purpose for the road ahead. From there, assertively clear action can take place and requisite decisions can be made. This is especially important for organizational leaders whose decisions influence others.
Every time unwanted scenarios creep up in your consciousness, deliberately LET GO, detach and pivot into visualizing the best possible outcomes for the parties involved. In this way, you are cutting off the cycle of fear and uncertainty before it gets going.
These past few days have been unprecedented, the emotion is palpable.
If you are an organizational leader or employee, taking the step for finding clarity within can make the way forward more seamlessly. Science is showing that thoughts and emotions have an electrical charge to them, meaning whether positive or negative, they literally can influence the people around you.
This brings me to my main point: Getting RIGHT on the mental and emotional level is likely the most important first step you can take in serving those around you.
Players on all levels are confused, looking for answers, and some are flat out scared.
To most effectively help players, we must correct any imbalance in our own feeling and thinking processes first. This is vital to providing clear and resolute support.
This might be a little deep for a basketball post, I get that.
But right now, more than ever, maybe one of the most important things that we can ALL do is let go of fear and unconstructive thought patterns.
By firmly being in our present moment, this helps us better provide support to the player.
Here’s Are Some Ways To Do This
- Be discriminatory around what type of outside influences that allow into your space. If you must watch the news, choose media outlets that uplift and seek to provide solutions. Don’t get mired down in the loop of negativity that often gets churned out. If it doesn’t feel good, turn it off.
- Take the time to find your center. Use meditation, mindfulness guided visualizations. Go for a run. Whatever you need to do to check yourself and find clarity, DO IT.
- Stay connected and communicate with those that you care about. Only bring positivity, leave all the other what if’ scenarios out of the conversation.
- As mentioned above, only envision, visualize, speak into existence and BE the positive outcomes that you desire. Since thoughts and emotions have an electrical charge, what you think and what you feel literally matters. That is why it is important to mind your thoughts. Only put out into the ethers visions of positive outcomes.
- Employ a daily practice, whether it be meditation, yoga and or even running. Go get a daily process that brings you back into the present moment. This consistency will help you train the mind to combat leftover psychosomatic generated from the outside world.
- Be compassionate, look to serve and find ways to help others. Not only does service help the other, but it also helps you raise your vibration. This, in turn, is felt by those around you.
The bottom line: Do what you need to find internal balance. Find consistency in a daily routine that brings you clarity. Remove yourself from outside influences that do not add to your overall happiness quotient.
Feel as good as you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can. The simple act of shifting your feeling state can help promote the effectiveness of your interaction with others, like the players who are looking for answers.
This act alone can be huge.