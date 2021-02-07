NBA
NBA Daily: Executive of the Year Watch
Which front office members are leading the way for Executive of the Year?
With every offseason, NBA executives are tasked with finding ways to improve their respective teams via free agency, trades and the draft. Contenders hope they can add the missing pieces that’ll lead them to a title, while Lottery teams hope they can add the appropriate young talent to vault their teams forward. Regardless of a team’s situation, executives are looking to improve their team’s standing.
Now that we are over a quarter of the way through the season, many of the decisions these executives have made are being spotlighted. Here are some of the top candidates for Executive of the Year.
Rob Pelinka – Los Angeles Lakers
It’s very rare that a team coming off a championship season can say they definitively got better. After winning their 17th championship in franchise history in one of the most unique seasons in NBA history, The Lakers can do just that.
The Lakers made a rather dramatic shift to their roster. They traded away their starting shooting guard and center in Danny Green and Javale McGee. They also decided against bringing back key contributors in Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley.
General manager Rob Pelinka decided to retool instead, adding the top candidates for Sixth Man of the Year last season in Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. On top of that, he also signed future Hall of Famer Marc Gasol and a proven 3-and-D guard in Wesley Matthews. These signings raise both the ceiling and floor for the Lakers. It also relieves the load that superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have to carry during the regular season.
However, no move was as important or as consequential as re-signing Davis to a five-year, $190 million extension and James to a two-year $85 million extension. This guarantees that the Lakers will have the duo on the roster at least through the 2022-23 season, which should keep them in the title hunt for the foreseeable future. Overall, Pelinka has to be in the lead for Executive of the Year.
Rafael Stone – Houston Rockets
Rafael Stone deserves a ton of credit for what he’s been able to do, considering he inherited what was the most toxic situation in the NBA. When Daryl Morey left for the Philadelphia 76ers, Stone was left to pick up the pieces of an organization that seemed to be crumbling.
The hiring of Stephen Silas and the signing of Christian Wood appears to have been a home run. Trading away disgruntled former MVP Russell Westbrook for John Wall has proven to be a steal for Houston too. Stone was also able to acquire a war chest of picks from Brooklyn along with Victor Oladipo for Harden, who made it clear he wasn’t happy in Houston. Replenishing the Rockets’ draft assets was something they desperately needed.
While navigating those muddy waters about as well as one could hope, Stone did a great job of filling out the roster. Jae’Sean Tate was an amazing find. Sterling Brown has provided valuable minutes and signing undrafted guard Mason Jones seems like it was another smart move. DeMarcus Cousins has also shown he can still be a rotation big.
Rafael Stone has dealt with more in a quarter of a season than some general managers do over the course of a few seasons.
Sean Marks – Brooklyn Nets
Sean Marks has not only shifted the culture in Brooklyn but parlayed it into a situation that has brought in multiple superstar talents. Adding James Harden to a team that already has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving immediately makes the Nets one of the favorites to win the NBA title.
It’s a move that comes with risk, but it’s a calculated one. This thought process was similar when Marks decided to bring in a rookie head coach in Steve Nash. So far, it has seemed to work out as the players clearly respect him. The real test for Nash comes in the playoffs, where even the smallest decisions will be under a microscope.
Marks also did a good job of re-signing sniper Joe Harris. Bruce Brown, who was acquired by Marks in a trade with Detroit, has played key minutes. The Jeff Green signing is already paying dividends. The one deal that hasn’t panned out was his trade for Landry Shamet, who has really struggled hit shots this season. Also, letting go of Garrett Temple seems like it was a mistake.
Marks has put the Nets in a strong position to end the season as NBA champions. For that reason alone, Marks’ name has to be in the discussion.
Jon Horst – Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks decided to overhaul their roster after coming up short in last year’s playoffs. This led to Jon Horst pulling the trigger on a trade for Jrue Holiday, giving the Bucks another reliable scorer who can defend.
What’s even more important than the Holiday trade was that it was apparently enough to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to re-sign on a five-year $228 million supermax extension. For a small-market team to keep a star of his caliber is a massive win.
Horst has also done a good job with some of the smaller signings, especially considering the failed deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who would’ve been an amazing fit. Bobby Portis has been excellent off the bench, Bryn Forbes has been deadly in dribble hand-offs with Antentokounmpo, while DJ Augustin is a solid backup point guard. There are still questions as to whether that depth will be good enough come playoff time.
Daryl Morey – Philadelphia 76ers
When Daryl Morey left for Philadelphia, he was tasked with improving the spacing for his two stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. With no cap room and massive contracts, making the right moves would not be an easy task.
Morey was able to ship out the ill-fitting Al Horford and bring proven shooters in Seth Curry and Danny Green. Dwight Howard was signed to man the paint when Embiid sat. The reunion of Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris is even paying off. Drafting Tyrese Maxey already looks like one of the draft-day steals.
Morey has come in and made changes to a team that badly needed it. The results are showing immediately, as the Sixers are first in the Eastern Conference and Joel Embiid looks like the early favorite for MVP.
There are plenty of good candidates for Executive of the Year – but who might have the early edge? With the Trade Deadline and buyout market coming in March, the race should continue to clear up.
NBA Daily: Could Brooklyn Be The Exception To The Rule?
Their roster composition is far from perfect, but the Brooklyn Nets’ offensive firepower may help break an NBA title tradition, writes Matt John.
Being an exception to the rule and trends of our modern NBA is a tricky tightrope walk to pull off – but it’s not impossible. Hell, to some degree, the reigning champions were an exception to the rule last season.
In a league that emphasized getting smaller and relying on spacing, the Los Angeles Lakers went the opposite way by loading up on bigs, ultimately ranking in the bottom 10 in both three-point attempts and percentage. Naturally, LeBron James and Anthony Davis make that possible, but the 2019-20 Lakers had a different roster makeup than what we had been used to.
But just because the talent to attempt something drastic exists does not mean it will work. Last year, the Houston Rockets also tried to be an exception, albeit to a different rule. Even as the league has embraced small-ball than ever before, all teams still had at least one traditional center on their roster. That was until the Rockets traded their lone pure big – Clint Capela – for Robert Covington in hopes of opening the floor for Russell Westbrook.
To accommodate, they had Covington, PJ Tucker and Jeff Green, three natural wings, split time at the center spot.
It’s true that the experiment was a failure, but Houston can hang their hat on that it was never given a real chance. Westbrook was playing at full throttle and they were beating good teams before COVID-19 stopped everything. When play resumed, Westbrook had contracted the virus and dealt with quad issues that definitely held him back.
Going back further, the NBA’s brightest exception to the rule occurred in 2003-04 when the Detroit Pistons won the title. Generally, franchises need at least one superstar in order to compete for a championship. The Pistons accomplished the feat despite lacking a true superstar on their roster, all thanks to the right personnel on the roster.
Just rattling off that team’s ahead-of-its-time successes is a mouthful: Detroit had one of the league’s best floor generals in Chauncey Billups; plus a fear shooter with Richard Hamilton; an all-time rim protector with Ben Wallace; Rasheed Wallace’s All-Star-worthy efforts; plus a Hall of Famer on the sidelines named Larry Brown.
They also harnessed one of the best defenses of that era and all-time. Today, it stands as proof that anything is possible with the right guys to pull it off. However, it’s not often advisable as more teams end up like the Rockets rather than the goldens standard Pistons.
Of course, that brings us to the 2020-21 season.
Offense may sell tickets, but defense wins championships. No, seriously, just look at the defensive rating for the previous ten NBA champions:
2019-20, Los Angeles Lakers: 106.3 (3rd overall)
2018-19, Toronto Raptors: 107.1 (5th)
2017-18, Golden State Warriors: 107.6 (11th)
2016-17, Golden State Warriors: 104 (1st)
2015-16, Cleveland Cavaliers: 104.5 (10th)
2014-15, Golden State Warriors: 101.4 (1st)
2013-14, San Antonio Spurs: 102.4 (3rd)
2012-13, Miami HEAT: 103.7 (9th)
2011-12, Miami HEAT: 100.2 (2nd)
2010-11, Dallas Mavericks: 105 (8th)
Clearly, an above-average defense was needed to have an honest shot at the title. But if the Brooklyn Nets stay exactly as they are constructed this season, they may very well be the exception to this rule.
The trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden is arguably the most talented combination of scorers in NBA history. All three of them are capable of running an entire offense individually while putting up 30+ points on any given night. Best of all, every single one of them can take over the game in crunch time. The fact that all three are sharing the ball should only make it easier when the stage matters most.
Their skeptics can fault them all they want for giving up the entire farm for Harden – that may partly be because of how well that went last time – but it’s James Harden. No matter what you may think of his playoff resume or what he does off the court, would you honestly turn down trading for prime James Harden if you had the chance?
It’s made for some beautiful basketball to watch.
But notice, they lost this game. The Nets wound up losing 135-147 to the promising-but-mediocre Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, outside of one game in which Brooklyn allowed 85 points against a Jimmy Butler/Tyler Herro-less Miami HEAT, the lowest an opponent has scored on the new-look Nets is 115 points.
The offense has predictably been a marvel, but the defense has been… not a marvel to say the least.
The Nets since the Harden trade:
122.6 offensive rating
– Best in league
– Would be the best of all time
119.9 defensive rating
– Worst in league
– Would be the worst of all time pic.twitter.com/B5EbhfuEzH
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2021
The general crowds saw this coming: Losing the young and talented Jarrett Allen was going to hurt as he was their best defender. Durant, Harden and Irving have shown themselves to be capable defenders in the past, but their previous teams surrounded them with plus defenders to help carry the load. In Brooklyn, it’s a different case entirely. Those three aren’t just the best offensive personnel they have. Now, they are (nearly) the best defensive personnel they have.
With Harden on the floor, the Nets allow 6.9 fewer points per 100 possessions. That would be impressive if it weren’t for the fact that Brooklyn allows 115.1 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. With Durant, the Nets’ defensive rating is 110.9, which would be around league average, but the defense allows only 2.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor. Irving doesn’t make much of a difference on that end whether he’s on the court (112.9 defensive rating) or off (112).
But they barely have anyone else to turn to. DeAndre Jordan is not DeAndre Jordan anymore. Jeff Green’s a valid stretch-five, but he’s not a stopper at this point either.
Plus, because of the Harden trade, there are no more assets to give up to tweak the roster. Brooklyn has the trade exception they got from Spencer Dinwiddie’s ACL tear, but with no first-rounders to offer, the market immediately thins.
While the buyout landscape will likely benefit the Nets, true game-changers rarely end up there.
But in the end, it honestly might not matter. If you watched the slugfest between the Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, you’d see why.
The Nets’ victory over the Clippers demonstrates exactly what the former is going for. In what was one of our first candidates for Game of the Year, Los Angeles’ supreme offense – on par with Brooklyn right now (117.7) – came up just short thanks to the shotmaking prowess of the Nets’ Big 3.
These were two of the league’s elite offenses trading blows with each other up until the very end. But there was one key difference between them: the Nets owned the sixth-lowest defensive rating in the league, allowing 112.7 points per 100 possessions. The Clippers, on the other hand, rocked a much more respectable 108.9 defensive rating, good for 12th overall.
Still, it didn’t matter how good the Clippers were on defense. Brooklyn’s shotmaking capabilities rose above it. While it was their impressive victory of the season, it also sent a message to the league at the same time: offense trumps all.
This Brooklyn squad has a very real shot at forming the greatest offense of all-time. We’ve seen phenomenal offensive teams win it all in the past, but usually because they also brought a respectable defense with it. The Nets may never have anything like that, but the magnitude of their scoring abilities may cancel out whatever plagues them on that end.
They say defense wins championships, yes. But you know what they also say?
There’s always a first time for everything.
NBA AM: Remaining Patient in Portland
With their roster riddled with injuries once again, the Portland Trail Blazers have been struggling to find wins – but the organization must remain patient as they wait for their key players to return to the floor.
After many changes to their roster in the short offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a familiar position. With a quarter of the season now complete, Portland sits in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. This is not where they envisioned themselves being after all of the significant upgrades that general manager Neil Olshey constructed.
To say the least, Portland has been through a rough stretch of bad luck over the years. The injury bug has bitten Terry Stotts’ team early and often this season once again. They’ve already been without Zach Collins all year following surgery on his ankle. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic missed most of last season and is still out with a broken wrist that he suffered a few weeks ago.
But the biggest punch in the gut was the injury to CJ McCollum. The talented shooting guard was putting up career-high numbers to start the season, now in a walking boot.
The Trail Blazers were supposed to lean on their depth this season after making several great additions over the short offseason. Clearly, their area of focus was finding defensive-minded wing players. Derrick Jones Jr has been inconsistent aside from the occasional highlight dunk, Harry Giles has barely seen the floor and Enes Kanter has provided some offensive punch in his return but their biggest acquisitions have collectively not lived up to expectations.
Robert Covington was brought in to be the defensive stopper that they have sorely lacked. That, coupled with his ability to shoot from deep, made him an ideal fit next to McCollum and Damian Lillard. A concussion held him out of a couple of games, but even then it has been a miserable start to the season for Covington.
The stalwart forward is averaging just 1.4 made three-pointers per game this season, after averaging more than two every year prior. Through 17 games, the 30-year old has only scored in double figures twice and is currently shooting 30 percent from distance and just 33 percent overall.
Jones, too, has been a rough start – hitting on 26 percent on threes, 56 percent from the free-throw line and averaging just 7.4 points per game.
Unfortunately, Jones injured his foot in a recent game against the Houston Rockets and has joined the others on the sidelines. With the absence of all of these players, Stotts needs someone else to fill the void.
Injury report for Thursday's game vs. 76ers: Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) are questionable while Nassir Little (left knee), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), C Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist) and Zach Collins (left ankle) are out.
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 3, 2021
Two players that might regularly step up simply have not yet done so. Carmelo Anthony is a future Hall of Famer but he is well past his prime. Even as a prolific scorer for most of his career, Anthony is arguably one of the worst defenders in the league at this stage. He can play his role, but Portland needs more than that in order to stay above water.
Rodney Hood is another bench piece that has the ability to thrive under these circumstances. He has an injury-riddled past as well and is still shaking off the rust. Hood is shooting 31 percent from deep and just 35 percent overall while averaging a career-low 4.4 points per game. The 28-year old doesn’t offer much in terms of assists or rebounds, but he is a capable defender if he commits to it. But his body just doesn’t appear ready to take on that challenge right now.
The signing of Giles was viewed as one of the best under-the-radar moves in the offseason. After two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, in which he only averaged 14 minutes per game, this appeared to be his opportunity to grow. That hasn’t quite panned out though as he is actually averaging fewer minutes per game (11.3) in Portland. Amid all of the injuries, Giles has gotten a few more opportunities, but it hasn’t translated to much production.
While it may seem all doom and gloom right now, Portland must remain patient – there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Help is on the way, but the key for the Trail Blazers is to stay afloat while their injured players heal. Jones should be back within the week and Nurkic is hopeful to return in early March. The big man should be able to keep up with his conditioning while his wrist heals. McCollum’s foot will be re-evaluated in the next week or two, but they expect to have him back in the second half of the season.
There have been a few bright spots for this team, particularly with Enes Kanter – who is currently notching a career-high 61 percent from the field, 78 percent from the free-throw line and averaging a career-high in blocks and steals. His defense has gotten much better and the center is gambling much less on that end of the floor. That, coupled with his incredible rebounding rate, has really helped Portland’s balance.
The progression of both Gary Trent Jr and Anfernee Simons has been extremely valuable. Both players have been shooting a career-high percentage from behind the arc this season. This has eased the load for Lillard, even though he is quite capable of shouldering the offense. The superstar point guard ranks third in scoring, eighth in assists and owns the seventh-best Player Efficiency Rating this season.
The defensive spark that Trent provides has been a tremendous boost in an area that has been a sore spot. Look no further than last Saturday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. Lillard executed in typical late-game fashion, but it was Trent that tied up Zach LaVine in the final seconds to force the jump ball that resulted in the game-winning shot for Lillard.
Portland has long been an elite offensive team but subpar on defense – their team rankings in both categories reflect that, but that could change once they finally get everyone healthy. Unfortunately, the Lillard-led Blazers have lost five of their last 10 games as they navigate their way through the middle of a seven-game road trip.
Their schedule is slightly more forgiving in February, but they only have four home games during the entire month.
Winning the offseason doesn’t always translate to winning the postseason. Portland isn’t expected to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this summer, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a chance.
Ultimately, that is all they are asking for.
NBA PM: Breaking Down The Brooklyn Nets’ Defense
While the Nets’ defense has been caused some concern so far, there have been some encouraging signs. Quinn Davis breaks down the defense that might make or break a legit championship contender.
During the 2000-01 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, finished 22nd in the league for defensive rating. They went on to win the championship, and are still the only team this century to finish outside the top 10 in defensive rating and win a title.
One key caveat for that Lakers team is that they were a quintessential on-off switch team. Ultimately, that switch was stuck in an off position as the veteran group coasted through its title defense campaign. Famously, the switch was emphatically flipped on in the playoffs as head coach Phil Jackson’s team led all 16 playoff squads in defensive rating en route to a 16-1 rampage.
20 years later, the Brooklyn Nets have assembled a frightening collection of offensive talent. The trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving has been nearly an unstoppable force in its short time together. Durant’s mid-range pull-up game remains an outlier in NBA history in terms of effectiveness, as does Harden’s step-back three and a knack for drawing fouls. Irving’s artistry in isolation has only been rivaled by the Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired court he calls home.
With those three playing at that level, the Nets should be a clear-cut title favorite. Yet there is understandable trepidation due to the other half of the game.
The Nets currently rank 23rd in defensive rating, and that number is even worse if you filter it since the team traded for Harden and lost an interior presence in Jarrett Allen. The alarm bells rang their loudest when the Nets gave up 149 points, including 48 in the fourth quarter, during that sloppy loss to the Washington Wizards.
Going back to the turn of the century, that Lakers team had solid defenders up and down the roster. While effort has been an issue for this Nets team, their defensive talent extends about as far as Kevin Durant’s wingspan.
Barring a major buyout or trade acquisition, the Nets will not be able to suddenly transform into a great or even good defense. That said, they probably don’t need to be a great or even good defense to win a championship. With an offense poised to shatter records, an average defense could do just fine.
Can this team as currently constructed climb to the middle of the pack defensively? It’s tough to say, given the evidence at this point, but there have been a couple of encouraging signs.
Using Cleaning the Glass, the Nets’ worst defensive performances have come against the league’s bottom-feeders. In that shootout against the Wizards, they allowed Bradley Beal and co. to post a 130.9 offensive rating, good for 18 full points above their current mark for the season. The game before that, they allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to score about 117 points per 100 possessions, up from their 27th ranked 105.6 number for the season.
Meanwhile, they have held up a little better against tougher competition. In their games against the league’s two best offensives, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets kept those teams right around their average offensive rating for the season. Those numbers hint that poor effort is certainly a factor.
The most frequently used lineups since the Harden trade has held up moderately well. The small-ball lineup of Irving, Harden, Joe Harris, Durant and Jeff Green has posted a 110.3 defensive rating. The more traditional lineup with DeAndre Jordan in Green’s spot boasts a 108.0 number, per Cleaning the Glass. Better, both of those numbers hover around league-average.
The real issues have come when the team goes to its bench. The Nets particularly lack any depth behind Jordan in the frontcourt. Reggie Perry, usually the backup center, was cut out of the rotation against the Clippers – and more recently assigned to the G League affiliate – as the team went exclusively with either a small-ball unit or Jordan at center.
Due to the personnel, the Nets’ defense has relied on a lot of switching when defending both on and off-ball screens. This scheme requires strict attention to detail and can look stout when the team is in sync but leads to very easy attempts for the opposition when a single mistake is made.
Against the Miami HEAT, in what was likely the Nets’ best defensive performance of the season, the group executed these switches well. Here Durant, Green and Bruce Brown perfectly coordinate a three-way switch against a Miami set play, leading to a Brown steal.
Switching constantly can mitigate the Nets’ biggest weakness, interior defense. It can also lead to miscommunications and mismatches that opponents can hunt.
When the focus isn’t there, a blown switch leads to a wide-open layup or three. Against the Wizards, these mistakes were frequent. Here, based on the reaction after the play, it looks like Durant fails to signal the switch on a pin down for Davis Bertans, concluding in a three and the foul.
The Nets also failed to communicate on this Mo Wagner screen-and-roll with Beal, ending up with a wide-open dunk for the big German.
Switching also can allow teams with great scorers to hunt favorable matchups. This was in full display against the Clippers when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sought out isolations against Irving and Harris.
On the first play of the game, Leonard gets the switch to Irving. The Brooklyn defense shrinks to help on the potential Leonard drive, leaving Nicolas Batum wide-open for three.
While those downsides are less than ideal, the Nets have shown an ability to outweigh them with solid play when engaged. In the same quarter of that game, Durant and Irving do a great job re-switching to get Durant back to Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP makes a great shot, but the defense was solid.
But when Jordan is in the game, the Nets are forced to rely on more drop coverage. This is when the player guarding the screener drops back into the paint as the guard fights over the screen.
The results have been mixed. Brown is feisty, but the Nets do not have many options when they need to defend smaller guards. If the defender tasked with the guard lags over the screen, Jordan will be defending a 1-on-2 in the paint.
The Bucks attacked this coverage repeatedly using Jordan’s man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as a screener. The Nets held up well, especially when the right defenders were tasked with the play. Here Durant slithers over the screen and makes a great contest from behind to alter the shot, but Brooklyn was unable to secure the rebound.
The issues with this coverage can come when a team with solid guards attack the Nets’ weak links on the perimeter. Below, the Bucks have a favorable matchup with Jrue Holiday guarded by Harden. Harden fails to stay attached over the screen, resulting in Holiday drawing out Jordan and finding Antetokounmpo for a dunk.
While these issues can be attributed to the roster, some of this can also be blamed on the lack of practice time for this group. Newcomer Steve Nash seems to be switching between different schemes on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The experimentation is a conscious choice, of course, as the Nets would rather be making these mistakes in February than in May.
Another encouraging sign for Brooklyn is their transition defense and rebounding, two necessary fundamentals for a good team. They have been right around league-average in rebounding and even slightly above average in transition defense since the Harden trade, per Cleaning the Glass. The old adage that the best defense is a good offense rings true here, as the Nets keep opponents out of transition by simply making shots.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Nets continue to grow as a defensive unit as the season goes on. They have yet to play a true post-up threat that will test their biggest weakness, which comes in the form of Joel Embiid on Saturday.
It is likely they also grab another interior presence via trade or buyout, and they will certainly be interested in the services of someone like PJ Tucker should he be available.
For now, the team will continue to learn through trial and error – really, it is the only option. The effort will come and go in this truncated season, but the key is the ceiling this team can reach when fully engaged. While there are too many weak links on the roster to construct a great defense, an average one paired with a historically great offense could be enough to reach the top of the mountain.