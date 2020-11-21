Connect with us

Report: Patrick Patterson to Re-Sign with Clippers

Basketball Insiders

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Free agent F Patrick Patterson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelsm_bball tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Jahlil Okafor, Pistons Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Josh Jackson, Pistons Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent F Josh Jackson is finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Tear

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

