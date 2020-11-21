Report: Patrick Patterson to Re-Sign with Clippers

Free agent F Patrick Patterson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelsm_bball tells ESPN.

Free agent F Patrick Patterson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelsm_bball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

