Sources: Hawks ‘in pole position’ to Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo in Free Agency

There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say

As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers

There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter