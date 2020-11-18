Headlines
Sources: Hawks ‘in pole position’ to Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo in Free Agency
There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say
As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers
There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say
As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
#2 – James Wiseman – Golden State Warriors
With the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors select James Wiseman from Memphis.
Wiseman fills a pressing need for the Warriors in the front court. A talented, and versatile player in the post with extended shooting range, Wiseman has an NBA ready frame and is likely to find himself in the rotation right away. Defensively, he should prove a strong rim protector and stalwart in the paint for the Warriors.
Headlines
Sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic to Enter Restricted Free Agency
Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN.
Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said.
The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said. https://t.co/KDlBiLcaBs
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets Trade Trevor Ariza to Pistons
Houston is trading Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick tonight to Detroit for a future first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The deal gives the Rockets – a hard-capped team — the freedom to use their mid-level exception in free agency.
Houston is trading Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick tonight to Detroit for a future first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The deal gives the Rockets – a hard-capped team — the freedom to use their mid-level exception in free agency.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Trending Now
-
Legacy2 weeks ago
The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Multiple Teams Preparing Sign-and-Trade Offers for Davis Bertans