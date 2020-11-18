Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Hawks ‘in pole position’ to Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo in Free Agency

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say

As @NYTSports reported on Oct. 28, Rondo is also poised to receive strong interest from the Clippers

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

#2 – James Wiseman – Golden State Warriors

David Yapkowitz

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors select James Wiseman from Memphis.

Wiseman fills a pressing need for the Warriors in the front court. A talented, and versatile player in the post with extended shooting range, Wiseman has an NBA ready frame and is likely to find himself in the rotation right away. Defensively, he should prove a strong rim protector and stalwart in the paint for the Warriors.

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Bogdan Bogdanovic to Enter Restricted Free Agency

Basketball Insiders

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN.


The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Trade Trevor Ariza to Pistons

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Houston is trading Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick tonight to Detroit for a future first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. The deal gives the Rockets – a hard-capped team — the freedom to use their mid-level exception in free agency.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now