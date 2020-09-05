Connect with us

Sources: Montrezl Harrell Named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

3 hours ago

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Nets to Hire Steve Nash as Head Coach

1 day ago

September 4, 2020

The Nets have hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach, @NYTSports has learned

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Report: Ja Morant Named NBA Rookie of the Year

1 day ago

September 4, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, the NBA announced today. The 6-3 guard is the second player to win the Rookie of the Year Award with the Grizzlies, joining Pau Gasol (2001-02).

Morant received 99 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 498 total points. Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn finished in second place with 204 points. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson received one first-place vote and finished in third place with 140 points.

Source: NBA

Sources: Chauncey Billups Interested in Pursuing Head-Coaching Job

1 day ago

September 4, 2020

Former NBA champion and five-time All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups is interested in pursuing an NBA head-coaching job, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

NBA Team Salaries

