Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Tyronn Lue for Head Coach

[Tyronn] Lue wants to be a head coach again. There are at least three prominent jobs open where he’s being mentioned as a candidate — in Philadelphia, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid; in Brooklyn, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant; and New Orleans, with Zion Williamson, likely Most Improved Player winner Brandon Ingram, and Lue’s former boss from Cleveland, where they won a championship together, David Griffin.

Sources say a fourth destination that currently does not have a vacancy — Houston, where James Harden and Russell Westbrook star, and Mike D’Antoni is still the coach — could become a destination for Lue if the Rockets move on from D’Antoni.

It’s rare for three (or four) jobs to be open in the same offseason where there are multiple stars on the roster, and in at least two cases the teams were coming off playoff runs. Lue makes sense for each vacancy. One or multiple or none may ultimately make him an offer. And interviewing him now is tough — he’s in the bubble with the Clippers, locked in a tight series with the Mavericks, and the games are every other day. For now, all the teams and the coach’s camp can do is express (i.e. leak) mutual interest.

Source: Sam Amick of The Athletic