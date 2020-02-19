Headlines
Sources: Reggie Jackson, Pistons Agree to Buyout, Expected to Sign with Clippers
Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: John Beilein, Cavaliers Part Ways, JB Bickerstaff to Replace
Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: DeMarre Carroll, Spurs Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Rockets
San Antonio and forward DeMarre Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Houston is a frontrunner to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020
Forward DeMarre Carroll intends to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2020
Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Jeff Green, Rockets Agree to Deal
Veteran forward Jeff Green has agreed to sign with the Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. Green averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Jazz this season.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 17, 2020
Tim MacMahon on Twitter