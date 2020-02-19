Connect with us

Sources: Reggie Jackson, Pistons Agree to Buyout, Expected to Sign with Clippers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: John Beilein, Cavaliers Part Ways, JB Bickerstaff to Replace

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: DeMarre Carroll, Spurs Agree to Buyout, to Sign with Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

San Antonio and forward DeMarre Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Houston is a frontrunner to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, league sources tell ESPN.

Forward DeMarre Carroll intends to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jeff Green, Rockets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Veteran forward Jeff Green has agreed to sign with the Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. Green averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Jazz this season.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

