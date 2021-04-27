NBA
The Noise Teams: Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference is loaded with talent among the top three teams. While there is a clear separation between them and the rest of the pack, there are a few teams that could upset the applecart. These are the Noise Teams that nobody wants to face once the playoffs begin.
Three teams in the Eastern Conference are expected to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are clearly head-and-shoulders above the next tier of teams in the East. Still, those organizations are not going to just lay down and concede defeat.
Last year the Miami HEAT entered the playoffs as the fifth-seeded team in the conference. That was just a number to Miami. They defeated three higher-seeded teams on their way to the Finals, including a 4-1 series beat down of the top-seeded Bucks. This may have been an outlier but it is proof that anything can happen in the postseason.
The last time the number one seed made it to the NBA Finals was 2016 when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in an epic seven-game series. There are several second-tier teams in the East this season that could do some serious damage in the playoffs.
There are four teams in the East right now that opposing teams do not want to face when the playoffs begin. These teams may not have the firepower to make it to the Conference Finals but they will certainly make it tough on the competition to earn their way to the next round.
Atlanta Hawks
No team has turned their season around more than the Hawks have. After a dreadful start to the season, the team battled through injuries and eventually fired their head coach. Atlanta is 20-7 under Nate McMillan and they have won 11 of their last 14 games. They have the best record in the league since March 1. One major reason why they are winning now is the return of their two biggest free agent acquisitions.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have spearheaded the turnaround in Atlanta. Bogdanovic, in particular, is having a career year now in his fourth season. McMillan has been using the shooting guard as either the primary or secondary ball-handler, instead of just a floor spacer. After averaging 11.2 points per game on 34 percent shooting from behind the arc in March, Bogdanovic is scoring 22.3 points per game in April and shooting 50 percent from the three-point range.
Bogdan Bogdanovic on Nate McMillan:
The Hawks are still far from healthy as they prepare for their final ten games of the regular season. Trae Young and Tony Snell continue to miss time as they nurse ankle injuries. The two young talented wings in De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are both likely to remain out until the playoffs start and Kris Dunn has yet to play a game at all this season.
John Collins has bought in and Clint Capela has produced like one of the best big men in the league on a nightly basis. Capela leads the league in rebounding and is second in Defensive RPM behind Rudy Gobert. With role players finding their niche and a deep bench that includes Lou Williams, Atlanta could be a first-round matchup nightmare should they finally reach full strength.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte is another team that is desperately trying to get healthy. Despite being without their two top players in Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets continue to find ways to win games. One of the key cogs for this team has been Terry Rozier, who has been putting up career numbers across the board. The talented guard is averaging 20.6 points per game on highly efficient shooting. His scoring has also been timely, as he has been one of the most clutch players in the league this season.
As a team, the Hornets have thrived in crunch time. They have a 35.9 net rating in the clutch, per NBA.com stats. That easily ranks them at the top of the league, with the next-closest team having a 26.4 rating. Charlotte is 16-8 in games decided by five points or less, which bodes well for them in the postseason. They have had several players that have stepped up in the absence of Hayward and Ball.
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have led the charge for this young and exciting team. Devonte’ Graham has also elevated his game in the last few weeks after a slow start to the season and ranks 12th in the league in terms of Real Plus-Minus. Jalen McDaniels has been a pleasant surprise in his second season after being drafted late in the second round. The energy of this group is infectious and they all complement each other very well.
The Hornets are currently in the mix for the Play-In Tournament with 12 games remaining on their schedule. If they can reintegrate a healthy Hayward and Ball back into the rotation, this is a team that could take a contender to the brink. James Borrego does not get enough credit for the job he has done in Charlotte, but rest assured that other coaches around the league have taken notice.
Boston Celtics
The biggest mystery of the 2020-21 season has been the Celtics. There are a million reasons as to why, but they seemingly have a different team show up every night. Jayson Tatum had a lengthy battle with COVID and both Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have missed more than 20 games. Most of the guys on their roster have missed multiple games due to injury or health and safety protocols, but Brad Stevens refuses to use that as an excuse.
Jaylen Brown started this season on a tear, dominating on both ends of the floor. His numbers were through the roof as he was considered to be one of the early candidates for the most improved player award. While he has somewhat tapered off, he and Tatum continue to lead the way for this talented, yet confusing team.
The front office was perplexed as to why this incredible amount of talent on paper was not producing on the floor. They made some moves before the trade deadline to address some of their concerns, which included the addition of veteran guard Evan Fournier. It has been a slow transition for Fournier, who averaged 19.7 points in 26 games with the Orlando Magic this season. He has scored a total of 48 points in six games with Boston while shooting just 33 percent from beyond the arc.
The loss of Daniel Theis has hurt their defense but Robert Williams has greatly improved and Tristan Thompson appears to be getting comfortable in the lineup now with Williams out. The signing of Jabari Parker is worth the risk if he can squeeze guys like Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford out of the rotation.
The future for this team looked promising before the season began. Boston has enough talent and playoff experience to get the train back on the tracks. They have won nine of their last 13 games and have a fairly easy remaining schedule. That should allow them to avoid the Play-In Tournament and potentially have a favorable first-round matchup.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards were left for dead in December and the basketball world waited for the franchise to trade Bradley Beal. Fast forward nearly five months and Washington finds themselves currently in the Play-In Tournament. Despite devastating injuries to Thomas Bryant and Deni Avdija, this team has forged on behind the play of their All-Star backcourt.
Russell Westbrook is often criticized for his play, but he gives it everything he has every single night. Sometimes he may try to do too much, but that is because he wants it so badly. The 32-year old guard is averaging a triple-double yet again this season. He needs just seven more to pass Oscar Robertson for the most in league history. Over the last five seasons, Westbrook is averaging 26.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 10.1 assists.
Russell Westbrook this month:
✅ 303 PTS
✅ 183 REB
✅ 165 AST
Beal is leading the league in scoring, which is no real surprise. The nine-year veteran has always been able to score, but he has taken it to a new level with his efficiency. His play has been paramount to their winning ways. Entering last night’s wild overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs, Washington had won their last 11 games with Beal in the lineup. The overtime loss ended their eight-game winning streak but they have still won ten of their last 12 games.
Washington leads the league in pace with a 104.1 rating, which is one of the reasons why nobody wants to face this team. They are sizzling right now and if they can keep it together, they will be a tough out for anyone. Westbrook and Beal will make sure of that.
Darius Garland Emerging For Cleveland
With the Cleveland Cavaliers likely preparing for the NBA lottery, Tristan Tucker analyzes one of the team’s most underrated pieces: a potential future All-Star in Darius Garland.
In a year with many Most Improved Player candidates, Darius Garland quickly rose into the top five with his dominant play over the last month.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers are 21-39 and all but eliminated from postseason contention, the team is in a far better spot than it was last season. The Cavs were able to add to their young corps this season, bolstering it with the likes of Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein. For reference, the team has just four players with three or more years of experience currently on the roster, while the team last year fielded nine such players.
While adding to a young group is integral to rebuilding a team and guiding it back to the playoffs, it’s ultimately meaningless if those young players can’t win. Luckily for Cleveland, the team has three bonafide ballers in Collin Sexton, Garland and Allen.
In particular, Garland is the most overlooked, often providing again and again for a Cleveland team that might’ve struck gold in its new backcourt.
On the year, Garland is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep. Every one of those stats is an improvement on last season in just 2.8 more minutes per game.
His per-game stats aren’t the only area he’s shown marked improvement in and his advanced stats back up his growth. This season, Garland’s offensive rating has risen by 10 points and he’s become a positive-value player this year according to VORP.
Garland’s most impressive stretch has come in the last month, with Garland averaging 21.4 points per game in the month of April. During that time, Garland is close to a 50/40/90 shooting split and is connecting at a 43.6 percent clip from deep on 6.5 attempts per game. Some of Garland’s best games across this stretch include a 37-point performance during a 24-point win over the San Antonio Spurs and a double-double against the Chicago Bulls.
While this play hasn’t culminated in many wins, it is establishing a competitive culture for this young group.
“It’s experience, it’s being in those [clutch] positions time and time again and understanding those possessions are important,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after a loss to the Wizards on April 25. “[It] allows you to be more comfortable just to make the next play … In every close basketball game we play, our guys will be better for it.”
One of Garland’s best games of the season came in that loss to Washington, where he put up 28 points and nine assists in the absence of Sexton.
“He showed me he knows how to lead a team, even at this young age,” Allen said after the loss to Washington. “And against two, probably, Hall of Famers [Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal] in the future. I think he stacked up well to the competition and led us to where we almost needed to be.”
Even though the team lost, Garland, along with Allen and other young players, put the team on their backs in spite of injury and almost came away with a win over a red-hot Wizards team.
“[Garland] was doing it all,” Bickerstaff said after the loss to Washington. “He was a lead guard. He was asked to score, he was asked to distribute and play both ends of the floor. And I thought he was excellent tonight. Anytime you make teams make an adjustment on you, that means you’re doing the job. And I thought that he was great tonight in taking that load and carrying that burden.”
Even though Garland played a phenomenal game against the Wizards, he wasn’t quick to compliment himself. The first thing Garland mentioned after the game was the improvements he felt he needed to make.
“I have to be more patient, I had a critical turnover down the stretch that’s really killing me right now,” Garland said after the team lost to the Washington Wizards. “[That]’s the number one thing I have to work on.”
Even though the talent is there for this Cavs team, camaraderie doesn’t come easy for many teams. However, the way the players talk about one another suggests that this team is closer to competing at a higher level. The play of Garland and his notable improvements more than proves that point.
“Yeah, I mean, [Garland] is playing great, especially this April month, he’s been killing it really,” said wing Cedi Osman after the loss to Washington. “I’m so happy for [Garland] because he’s put a lot of work in. He came through here and he really deserves it. I’m happy for him and he’s gonna get better every day.
“We’re really glad to have him on this team. He led us tonight, he was our voice on the court, he did a great job tonight.”
NBA PM: Don’t Ignore The Potential Of Lu Dort
While the Thunder continue to rebuild following the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Lu Dort has stood out as a second-year player out of Arizona State.
If you’re looking for a player who will give it his all every time he touches the hardwood, look no further than Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort.
While he may be a more well-known name on a small-market team, Dort has made a decent reputation for himself in a short amount of time. Before looking at how he’s doing currently, take a step back and look at how he got to the NBA.
As a five-star high school player out of Canada, Dort did not make his way into the NBA in the most conventional of ways as he went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2019.
At Arizona State, Dort was a star, leading the team in scoring alongside a strong scorer himself, Remy Martin. The Sun Devils went 23-11 in the lone season with Dort on the roster but lost in the Round of 64 during the NCAA Tournament to the University of Buffalo. Following the loss, Dort announced that he would be testing the waters and entered the draft. He would finish his short stint at Arizona State with averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Leading up to the draft, many mock drafts and analysts around the league had the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year penciled in as a second-round pick. The relentless defense Dort brings to the floor on-ball, closing out lanes and causing havoc for ballhandlers, as well as his off-ball ability to jump passing lanes and create pressure, were very intriguing attributes for the prospect, per NBADraft.net. His potential, along with the length and athleticism he brings to the floor, was what had him going in the second round – but Dort and his 6-foot-8 wingspan were ultimately passed up on draft night as his name was never called.
Facing an uphill battle to get to the league, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder had just seen their two superstars, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, leave and were in rebuild mode with Chris Paul acting as the older outlier on the roster. Dort played in 36 regular season games total with the NBA squad and was signed from the Thunder’s G League roster in July. Over those 36 games, Dort only averaged 6.8 points per game with a 39.4 field goal percentage, but it was in the Thunder’s playoff appearance in which he made his mark.
In a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets, Dort was assigned the tough task of guarding a former MVP in James Harden. Most guards struggle to stay with Harden on defense as he is constantly spacing himself from his defenders with dribble and stepback moves, but Dort was a different story. After giving Harden and the Rockets trouble the whole series, the Thunder were able to take them to a winner-take-all Game 7.
This game would be known as The Lu Dort Breakout Game as he vaulted himself into the spotlight. Dort went off with 30 points while holding Harden to only 17 points. With Dort on him, Harden was visibly frustrated, unable to find room to drive toward the hoop. Dort was right there with him on every crossover, stepback, you name it – Harden finished the game shooting abysmal 4-for-15 from the field and 1-for-9 from three. While the Rockets may have won the game and series, the Thunder were very excited to learn that they found another gem.
After completely blowing up the roster, the Thunder promoted Dort to the starting shooting guard role alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While SGA has been out since March with a right foot injury, Dort has been on-and-off the court with ailments of his own. The Thunder have lost 13 straight without the tandem together on the floor, but losing streaks like this are expected when the team is in a full rebuild. And even though they have been losing games, Dort has continued to impress.
Over his last five games, Dort has been unbelievable as the Thunders’ go-to option without SGA. Particularly, in an Apr. 13 matchup with the Jazz, he erupted for 42 points on 16-of-31 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the three-point range. During such streak, Dort has shot the ball at 48.8 percent from the field while averaging 26 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Already being known as an elite defender while improving offensively as time passes, Lu Dort has a very bright future ahead of him. He may never live up to an All-Star-level potential, but he has the tools to be a productive yearly 20+ scorer and a defensive nightmare if he doesn’t.
He’s only 22 years old and if the Thunder can develop him in the way they have developed their young stars in the past, why couldn’t he become an All-Star someday?
Watch out for Dort as the season continues to dwindle toward the end. If he stays as hot as he has been of late, he could earn himself a larger role within the team and more recognition around the league.
NBA Daily: Alec Burks’ Return a Perfectly Timed Boost for the Knicks
Drew Maresca discusses how Alec Burks’ return could turbocharge the New York Knicks for the final stretch of the regular season.
The New York Knicks are currently on their longest winning streak since 2014. Along the way, they’ve defeated several teams with whom they’re competing for a playoff spot – and unbelievably, home-court advantage in the first round – including the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets.
While the Knicks still have the sixth-hardest remaining schedule, they also own the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference – and they’ve been far more successful than anyone expected. And Alec Burks has a lot to do with that.
Burks is a relatively big and versatile guard. At 6-foot-6, Burks can guard at least three positions on the floor. He’s a good on-ball defender who gives good effort. Burks isn’t an ideal system defender, but no one signs Burks for his defense.
Offensively, Burks is a difference-maker. He’s had a number of clutch performances with the Knicks this season, as well as in previous seasons with the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. He’s also performed well for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Burks is regarded as a journeyman, but don’t mistake the fact that he’s played for multiple teams to mean that he isn’t a major contributor.
Burks is a right-handed player, but he scores it from both sides of the court. He is comfortable in the midrange, gets to and finishes at the hoop and shoots it efficiently from deep. He can also initiate the offense and play off the ball in a catch-and-shoot capacity. Ultimately, he’s versatile and he can power an offense for a time – a helpful attribute to a team in need of additional offensive firepower.
Burks joined the Knicks, presumably taking Wayne Ellington’s role. Through 44 games in 2020-21, he is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game through 44 games. But that only tells part of the story.
Burks has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season. He’s shooting 40.8% on three-point attempts and 86.5% from the free-throw line. And remember, there was a 10-game stretch when Derrick Rose was out with COVID-19, during which time Burks played an even bigger role than normal, helping to keep the Knicks afloat. In those 10 games, Burks played 28.2 minutes per game, up from 25 minutes in all other games this season — the Knicks still went 5-5.
Burks signed a team-friendly, one year/$6 million deal last Fall. He might have earned himself an even bigger contract with his play this season. But his next contract will probably be influenced by his ability to return to form this season.
But next season is still a ways off, with Burks’ immediate future unclear. He missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday night due to health and safety protocols and, while COVID-19 is mostly a short-term inconvenience for NBA players, there isn’t much of a long-term left to consider this season; the regular season concludes in less than a month.
The Knicks organization has not commented on how Burks is doing or when he’s expected back. If he’s lucky, he’s experienced light to no symptoms, meaning there’s a chance that he hits the ground running upon his return. Alternatively, a more severe case and lingering effects are bad news for Burks and the Knicks.
The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum contracted COVID-19 and is still dealing with long-term symptoms. Tatum was averaging 26.9 points per game on 47.4%/43.8%/88.9% shooting before his infection. After a 10-day absence, Tatum is averaging 25.2 points per game on 44.8%/36.7%/87.6% — not too severe a drop off, but enough to impact results.
And that’s only averages. Players can push through discomfort and put up numbers that resemble those of a healthy version of themself, but the cumulative effects of playing after COVID-19 can lead to additional complications. Tatum has been vocal about his lingering symptoms and he recently spoke out about his need for an inhaler before games – a first for him in his athletic career.
Yes, it can be relatively simple for teams to maneuver around such a situation in the regular season. But in the playoffs, one loss is significantly more meaningful, while resting a player for part of or for an entire game is restrictive to the team’s ability to manage their shorter rotations. Further, the play-in tournament leaves absolutely no room to do so – and the Knicks (and Celtics) could easily find themselves in play-in games – in which case, New York will hope to get Burks back to 100 percent sooner than later.
Context is everything and not knowing the specifics around Burks’ situation makes it impossible to gauge expectations. But while New York has surged in his absence, winning eight-in-a-row, make no mistake about it, the Knicks need Burks – and they need him healthy.
The Knicks are just 23-21 with Burks in the lineup – and 10-6 without him. For those unwilling to break out a calculator, the team has a better winning percentage without Burks.
But the Knicks are also 5-3 when Burks plays 30 or more minutes. And while that’s a relatively small sample size, it equals the same winning percentage as that’s been achieved without him.
But despite the unclear results, you should know that Burks is a necessity. Don’t believe me? It can be summarized in three key statistics: the Knicks commit fewer turnovers (12.9 turnovers vs. 14.5 per 100 possessions), score more points (113.1 points vs. 110.5 per 100 possessions) and allow fewer points (107 points vs. 110.8 per 100 possessions) when Burks is on the floor.
The Knicks have maximized their talent, winning more than anyone expected. It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if they overachieved again, without Burks, down the stretch of the season.
But they would obviously prefer for him to return to the rotation – and do so as a fully healthy and operational version of himself. If he can and if the Knicks can maintain their strong play, New York could be even more dangerous than we think they are come the postseason.