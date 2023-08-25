Main Page
3 Streaming Services Are Still Required To Watch All NBA Games
If die-hard NBA fans in the U.S. are interested in watching all the games, most will have to continue paying for three streaming services: YouTube TV for covering primetime games, NBA League Pass for out-of-market games, and Bally Sports+ to watch local games.
In 2023, NBA fans are still complaining that games are difficult to watch, and streaming services are overpriced. YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month. The league offers NBA League Pass for $99.99 annually. However, streamers can pay $14.99 for games not nationally televised.
Additionally, Bally Sports dropped its streaming service Bally Sports+ app price to $14.99 per month in select markets, down from $19.99. Assuming users are paying $19.99 for Bally Sports+, this means the average NBA fan would pay about $108 per month to watch every game.
This is mostly a U.S. problem. In Europe and Australia, NBA League Pass covers all the games. American-made products and T.V. services typically cost more in the U.S. — and have less availability due to contracts — compared to international markets.
These 3 streaming services are still required to watch all NBA games: YouTube TV, NBA League Pass, and Bally Sports+
Needless to say, the prices will likely increase in the near future. YouTube TV started out $35 per month when it first launched in April 2017. Another point to consider is that TNT and ESPN games are almost impossible to watch without paying for a cable provider or streaming service.
FuboTV doesn’t carry TNT. So, that’s something else to keep in mind. That’s a big no-no for the NBA playoffs. ESPN has a streaming service known as ESPN+, but the service doesn’t include live ESPN. This means sports fans cannot watch live NBA games, Monday Night Football, or Sunday Night Baseball.
Hulu with Live TV offers a 7-day free trial, and this service carries TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. During certain months out of the year, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial.
YouTube TV’s available channels include TNT, ESPN, and ESPN2. Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. Sling TV runs $40 per month, but the service offers a $20 deal for the first month.
Free NBA streams exist across the internet. Nevertheless, the league could always establish a more American-friendly package that would allow fans to watch every single game annually for $80 or less in HD quality.
No one should have to rely on VPNs to avoid blackout restrictions and/or resort to secret streaming websites to have access to all games. This has greed written all over it.
