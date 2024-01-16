Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recorded his 16th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history.

However, Chamberlain still holds the top-four longest streaks — 65 straight games from Nov. 4, 1961-Feb. 22, 1962, 31 consecutive games from Feb. 25, 1962-Dec. 8, 1962, 25 straight contests from Nov. 11, 1960-Dec. 27, 1960, and 20 consecutive games from Jan. 30, 1964-March 1, 1964.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold fifth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Longest streaks of 30+ pts, 10 rebs, per@EliasSports: Chamberlain 65 (11/4/61-2/22/62)

Chamberlain 31 (2/25/62-12/8/62)

Chamberlain 25 (11/11/60-12/27/60)

Chamberlain 20 (1/30/64-3/1/64)

Chamberlain 16 (1/7/60-1/31/60)

Kareem 16 (2/2/72-3/1/72)@JoelEmbiid 16 (11/19-Present) — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 15, 2024



Embiid, 29, recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in Philadelphia’s victory against Houston. The six-time All-Star also shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor, 1-of-5 (20%) beyond the arc, and 16-of-17 (94.1%) at the foul line. He’s scored at least 30 points in 17 straight games.

Plus, it was Embiid’s seventh 40-point game this season. Philadelphia led 66-47 at halftime. Embiid led all scorers with 26 first-half points in 19 minutes played. He joined Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (22 20-point halves) as the only players with season with 20 or more 20-point halves.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has missed 10 games, can miss only eight more games to be eligible for MVP

It was also Embiid’s first game back after missing the last three games with left knee inflammation. The 76ers went 1-2 during that stretch without him. He had played only two games this month after he missed all four games on Philadelphia’s holiday road trip. The Sixers are 3-7 overall this season without Embiid.

Through 28 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 34.9 points and 5.9 assists per game, along with 11.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 34 minutes per game. The five-time All-NBA member is shooting 53.6% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range, and a career-best 88.5% at the line.

Joel Embiid says the 65 game threshold for awards will not have any impact on health decisions this season, the goal is all about the playoffs. “No. I’ve already done it…one thing we’re not going to do is push for it to try to make the requirement” pic.twitter.com/AfpXjWYs5R — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) January 15, 2024



Despite missing 10 games this season, can the eight-year veteran still win his second MVP award?

The new collective bargaining agreement requires players to appear in at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for MVP and the All-NBA teams. Embiid can miss just eight more games out of the final 44 before he is no longer eligible for the award.

NBA sportsbooks now show Embiid with fifth-best odds to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.