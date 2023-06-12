Just less than a year ago, the San Antonio Spurs traded PG Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. In return, they got three first-round picks from Atlanta, two of their own and one they acquired from New York. In his first season with the Hawks, Murray started and played in 74 of their 82 games. After just one year with the Hawks, league sources have said Murray could be available for trade “in the right deal” this offseason.

The combination of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray proved to be a top backcourt in the NBA this season. Atlanta did make the playoffs, but they would lose in six games to the Boston Celtics. After making the Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks are looking to recapture that postseason magic.

Murray was a big part of the team’s success this season, but rumors say that he’s available for the right asking price. That is the reality of the NBA. Every team has the same goal and building an elite roster comes with tough decisions to make.

There are rumors floating around that Dejounte Murray might be available in the right deal, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/3IAcWxfILr — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 11, 2023

Reports say that Dejounte Murray is available for the right asking price this offseason

For the upcoming 2023-24 season, Dejounte Murray is owed $18.2 million. His deal with the team expires after the 2024 season and the team may not be able to afford his asking price. Murray’s negotiations on his starting salary will begin near the $25 million range.

Reports say that his asking price could be north of $30 million. Under new CBA rules for next season, the Hawks will likely not be able to pay Murray that kind of money. Their payroll next season is projected to be near $172 million and $16.4 in luxury taxes.

The new CBA is “extremely prohibitive” to teams that are looking to spend large amounts of money. In Atalanta’s time with Tony Ressler as owner, they’ve never paid the luxury tax. That gives some indication that the Hawks could look to make moves to shed their salary as best they can.