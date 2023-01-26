Alperen Sengun fourth player in NBA history with triple-double, multiple steals, and blocks prior to 21

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is now the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double with multiple steals and blocks prior to turning 21, joining Magic Johnson, Antoine Walker, and Lonzo Ball.

Sengun is the first center in league history to register more than one triple-double before the age of 21. Through 44 appearances this season, the 20-year-old is averaging career highs of 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

The Turkish baller has logged 16 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season. Plus, he’s shooting career bests of 57.4% from the floor and 31.3% beyond the arc. Not to mention, his player efficiency rating (21.7) and true shooting percentage (62.2%) are also career highs.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Alperen Sengun and the Rockets possess dead-last odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are not expecting a playoff appearance from Houston this season.

On Wednesday, in the Rockets’ 108-103 loss against the Washington Wizards, Alperen Sengun logged his second triple-double of the 2022-23 season.

In 37 minutes as a starter, the second-year center amassed 21 points, 11 boards, 10 assists, three steals, and two blocks. He finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the field.

In Houston’s 140-132 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 16, the breakout star logged a career-high 33 points in 38 minutes. Along with grabbing 15 rebounds, Sengun shot 14-of-17 (82.4%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points in Tuesday night’s 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green ended last night’s performance with 19 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

On Jan. 11, in the Rockets’ 135-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Alperen Sengun became the youngest Rockets player (20 years, 170 days old) to record a triple-double. The 6-foot-9 rising star posted 10 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists.

Washington outscored the Rockets 37-22 in the fourth quarter. Houston blew a 15-point lead after halftime. The Wizards went on a 15-2 run in the final period to help seal the win.

“Late third quarter we got away from the things that are about winning, about building winning habits, about taking the right shot, about making the right path, and we’ve got to be better,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Young and inexperienced and all that, we’ve got to do better.”