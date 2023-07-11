Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls offered his humbling advice to young hoopers. “I understand where you guys are and what’s going on. I know a lot of it is new,” Drummond said. “Some of you guys are coming from respected teams, where you’re the man; you’re that guy on the team.

“You play 100 minutes, you score 1,000 points. … This is not what this is, fellas. And the sooner you guys realize that, the better. To be pouting on the bench, making faces, not cheering your f—king teammates on while we’re down eight the entire game, come back, and go up by three. And you’re not celebrating that? Fellas, I was that guy.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors.

“I was a $100 million guy. I was pouting, I was upset when I wasn’t playing,” Andre Drummond added. “And I had a bad attitude. I went from $100 million to a f—king league minimum. This is a personal story I’m sharing with you guys right now.

“They don’t care how many rebounds you get, how many threes you make. They care about you as a person. Are you a good teammate? Are you a good locker-room guy? And are you someone they can count on each and every night? I talk about consistency. You play 100% every single time you step onto that f—king floor!”

Drummond was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UConn. The two-time All-Star played for Detroit almost eight full seasons from 2012 through February 2020, when the Pistons traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Furthermore, Drummond was then waived by the Cavs a year later in March 2021. The center signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Following a short stint with the Lakers, he inked a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in August 2021. However, the Sixers traded Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets last February.

Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023



Last July, Drummond inked a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Bulls. The 11-year veteran exercised his $3.36 million player option with Chicago. Can the 6-foot-10 center still play at a high level?

In 67 games off the bench with Chicago in the 2022-23 season, the four-time NBA rebounding champ averaged 6.0 points, 6.6 boards, and 12.7 minutes per game. Drummond also shot 60.6% from the floor and 53.6% at the foul line.

He’s not averaged double-digit points and rebounds in a season since 2020-21. In the Bulls’ 128-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 6, the center recorded season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-9 (100%) shooting from the field and knocked down three free throws.

