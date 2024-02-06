Anthony Davis is the first Los Angeles Lakers player to notch at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game on 75% shooting from the field. It was his 242nd regular-season game with the team. His franchise record was set in Monday’s 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis amassed 26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and three blocks in a little over 37 minutes played. It was his third career triple-double. The nine-time All-Star shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the floor, missed a pair of 3-point attempts, and knocked down both free throws.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Davis holds sixth-best odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Rudy Gobert, OG Anunoby, and Chet Holmgren.

Anthony Davis was 🔥 last night: ✅ 26 PTS

✅ 15 REB

✅ 11 AST

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 12-16 FG Davis is the first player in @Lakers history to record a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game with 75% shooting from the field. There’s much more in today’s game notes: https://t.co/FLnmn7DPOL pic.twitter.com/PQLI38GrQs — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 6, 2024



“When we put our minds to it, we can beat any team in this league,” Davis said. “We lost two we felt like we should have won, and we won two that the people in Nevada thought we should lose. When we buckle down defensively and play the right way, we are a tough team to beat.”

The Lakers built a 74-58 lead at halftime behind D’Angelo Russell’s 22 points and LeBron James’ 17.

Although Charlotte outscored Los Angeles 32-24 in the final frame, the Lakers hanged on to secure the win, shooting 50-of-89 (56.2%) from the field.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis remains a top candidate to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Davis was unguardable against Charlotte’s backups. It was the perfect situation for the 12-year veteran. The Hornets are still missing center Mark Williams, who remains out indefinitely with a back injury.

“He’s seen just about everything,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of the double teams Davis has faced.

“Just the film study, the breakdowns we go through, him being vocal, him being communicative in terms of what he’s seeing, and where he needs guys to be positioned so he can make the right reads. He’s been doing all the homework he needs to do, and so that’s why you see the top results.”

In Los Angeles’ 132-131 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 9, the four-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 41 points on 13-of-17 (76.5%) shooting from the field and 13-of-14 (92.9%) at the foul line.

Anthony Davis went off for a TRIPLE-DOUBLE in the Lakers’ win over the Hornets 📊 26 PTS

15 REB

11 AST

3 BLK pic.twitter.com/FT3DNZdJfD — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2024



Davis ranks 12th in the NBA in points (1,185) this season, fourth in total rebounds (588), fifth in blocks (115), fourth in defensive win shares (3.0), and seventh in block percentage (5.9).

Following Monday’s win, James was asked whether the Lakers have the right personnel to win the NBA championship. “That’s not a question for me,” replied the four-time MVP.

“I love what we have in the locker room and that is all I worry about. It isn’t like, ‘I can’t stand you.’ I don’t get caught up in that.”

The Lakers are still rumored to trade for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray before Thursday’s deadline.