Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is publicly walking back the text messages he sent to Instagram and OnlyFans model Paige Jordae, urging her to get an abortion.

The 2023 All-Star guard was tagged in a post including the conversation via leaked text messages, which allegedly showed a photo of a positive pregnancy test and his response “Get a abortion lol.”

An image of a $100,000 wire transfer is also included in the post, along with text messages saying, “I will send you money to help you out” and “you got da money whats the hol up.”

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023



Jordae told Edwards that she had an abortion “around 2 years ago,” and she regrets it to this day. “Yea but I don’t a kid,” he wrote. “I will send you money to help you out. … I don’t want kids.”

She added that she didn’t want to “force” him to “be a dad to a baby” he doesn’t want, but Jordae also mentioned that she doesn’t like abortions. “If u really don’t wanna do this then fine… I won’t,” she said.

Edwards then told her to “just take the pills” and wrote, “You got da money wats the hol up. Cause now you finna make a problem.” The Timberwolves guard told Jordae to send a video of her taking an abortion pill.

“Send da video,” he posted twice. She agreed to send the video, and Edwards ignored her.

“My attorney gone handle it,” he wrote.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards sent Instagram model Paige Jordae $100,000 for an abortion?

Her last screenshot showed an alleged $100,000 wire transfer to her account.

The exchange between the two occurred in November and December.

Edwards, 22, issued a statement Monday on his X social media account addressing the leaked text message thread shared between him and Jordae.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote.



“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Jordae has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and she has two accounts on OnlyFans — one labeled as VIP by herself, which has about 80,700 subscribers, and another lower-cost account for fans with almost 30,000 subs.

More importantly, Edwards is expecting a child with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel, who is also an Instagram model. Edwards first confirmed his relationship with Robel after a Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets in January.

Edwards signed a five-year, $260 million max contract extension with Minnesota in July.

