Arrested G-League player Chance Comanche admits to gruesome murder during sex date

After being arrested last week, former NBA player Chance Commance confessed to concocting a plan alongside his girlfriend Sakari Harnden to murder young Marayna Rodgers during a sex date. According to court documents, the player lured the victim to Las Vegas for the purpose of having “kinky sex” and earn $1,000 for the encounter.

After investigating the disappearance of the 23-year-old, who had been missing since December 5, the authorities first arrested the couple on charges of open murder. The player, who had been performing in the G-League this season, finally admitted the gory details behind this sad episode.

Police revealed that Comanche told them he choked the victim for 10 seconds with an HGMI cord before strangling Rodgers with his hands until she was out of breath. The 27-year-old athlete then confessed to dumping the body in a ditch and covered it with rocks. He then proceeded to smash her cellphone.

The player was first apprehended by the FBI in Sacramento at the Stockton Kings’ practice facility. The G League squad proceeded to immediately release Comanche once he was arrested.

“My friend been missing since Tuesday in Vegas,” said one of the victim’s friends Leah Sebron through a post on social media. “She was last seen in ‘restless st’ t 2:58am. She took a Uber and nobody have heard from her.”

Rodgers worked as a scrub nurse at the Overlake Hospital Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. A couple days after she went missing, supporters created a GoFundMe page.

“Marayna has a boyfriend, family, friends, two dogs, and works as a surgical tech back home in Washington,” read the profile of the account.

Comanche’s homicide confessions shock NBA fans: “Either a psycho or really dumb”

Most of the users on social media reacted in disbelief after the murder story by an NBA player was headlining in the news. Fans couldn’t believe the details that emerged from Comanche’s confession.

“What dummy? He admitted he’s the one who strangled her. This wasn’t some bystander who didn’t engage, which btw is in many jurisdictions also felony murder,” wrote an account on X.

A user called Persianx6 posted how Chance was an idiot for throwing his entire life away. “He threw away a whole life for… I have no idea. This man is truly an idiot. Oh, now I read he was living and met her in Stockton… well it makes sense, in a very dumb way. Still an idiot,” it reads.

A Portland Trail Blazers fan admitted to feeling disgusted after realizing that the 27-year-old athlete played one game for his franchise: “He played one official NBA game, and it was with us. With being a murderer, I’ll recognize him as the worst player in our franchise’s history.”