Bojan Bogdanovic seeks contract extension with Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic is now seeking a multi-year contract extension with his new team. Last Thursday, the Pistons traded center Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz for Bogdanovic.

The 33-year-old is expected to earn $19.55 million for the 2022-23 season. This is the final year of his four-year, $73.1 million contract he signed on July 7, 2019.

However, this could be a wait-and-see scenario for the eight-year NBA veteran. While still a great player, Pistons G.M. Troy Weaver probably wants to see him earn his contract with Detroit.

During the 2021-22 season, in 69 starts with the Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Plus, he also shot 45.5% from the field and 38.7% from downtown.

On May 7, 2021, in the Jazz’s 127-120 win over the Denver Nuggets, the forward scored a career-high 48 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-23 (69.6%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-11 (72.7%) from beyond the arc.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Bogdanovic scored 26 points in Game 1 of the Jazz’s 99-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks. In Game 2, the wing put up 25 points in his team’s 110-104 loss.

Bojan Bogdanovic is asking for a multi-year contract extension with the Pistons

Based on the forward’s stats above, the former Jazz star is worth a multi-year contract extension right now. Bogdanovic’s entering his 10th season, and he’s still averaging double-digit points per game.

The Pistons have to be careful. If a deal isn’t offered, the wing’s career with the Pistons could be over in a matter of months. He might leave next summer.

According to Marc Stein, Bogdanovic was seeking a multi-year extension prior to the Jazz-Pistons trade. It was one logical reason why other teams were hesitant to trade for the forward.

Though, the Pistons have limited options. Under head coach Dwane Casey, the team has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2018-19 season. They’ve won no more than 23 games in each of the last three seasons.

With Cory Joseph, Alec Burks, Cade Cunningham, and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Pistons are a better team. At least they seem to be on paper. If not, the 2022-23 season could be the last for Casey.