Boston’s Jaylen Brown Sidelined ‘A Week Or So’ With Right Abductor Strain

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 4 hours ago

2 min read

The Boston Celtics kept their five-game win streak alive with a 109-98 win vs the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Joe Mazzulla did not have one of his all-star’s at his disposal last night as Jaylen Brown was out. He informed the media that he had injured himself vs the Pelicans and would miss a small amount of time with a right abductor strain. 

Even without Brown last night, all of Boston’s role player stepped up to get a collective team win vs the Nets. It’s not easy to replace the 27/7/3 that he provides each night for Boston. There was a chance for Brown to play last night. but was ruled out 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season. A realistic target date for Brown’s return could be the start of February.

Jaylen Brown expected to miss a week or two for the Celtics

Luckily for the Celtics, they are the top dog in the NBA right now and they should be able to survive without Brown. His right abductor strain injury will not leave him sidelined for an extended period of time and the Celtics proved last night that their depth and rotation players can handle the workload.

Boston’s top scorer last night was Jayson Tatum with 20 points and five other players for the Celtic’s also went into double figure. That is what it’s going to take for the Celtics over this next week or longer. Brown provides a strong (27.2) points per game and that where role players can come in and help out.

Having 15 points from Dereck White, 16 from Marcus Smart, and 16 from Malcolm Brogdon off the bench all add up in the end.  Boston’s next game is tomorrow on the road vs the Hornets and six of the Celtics next eight games are on the road.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

